फूड प्वाइजनिंग होने का संशय:पंचकूला में गायों के साथ हुई बड़ी घटना, एक साथ 80 से ज़्यादा गायों की मौत

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
माता मनसा देवी गोदाम में करीब 80 गायों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 30 के करीब गाय घायल अवस्था में यहां पर पड़ी हैं।
  • माता मनसा देवी गोधाम में 80 से ज्यादा गायों की हुई मौत, करीब 30 से ज्यादा गाय घायल

(संदीप कौशिक). पंचकूला में बुधवार सुबह ही शहर की एक गौशाला में कई गायों की मौत हो गई। जबकि कुछ गाय मौके पर घायल अवस्था में भी मिली हैं। वही जब इस बारे में अधिकारियों को पता चला तो मौके पर पशु चिकित्सकों की टीम पहुंची। माता मनसा देवी गोदाम में करीब 80 गायों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 30 के करीब गाय घायल अवस्था में यहां पर पड़ी हैं। मौके पर पशु चिकित्सक डॉ अनिल भी पहुंचे, जिन्होंने बताया कि प्राथमिक जांच में मामला फूड प्वाइजनिंग का लग रहा है। हालांकि गायों की मौत का सही कारण पूरी जांच के बाद ही स्पष्ट होगा। डॉक्टरों की टीम मामले की जांच कर रही है और मृतक गायों के शवों को उठाने का कार्य जारी है। घायल गायों का इलाज जारी है।

राष्ट्रीय बजरंग दल ने मौके पर पहुंचकर किया विरोध
मामले की सूचना राष्ट्रीय बजरंग दल को मिली तो मौके पर राष्ट्रीय बजरंग दल के जिला प्रधान गर्वेश राणा भी अपनी टीम के साथ पहुंचे। जिन्होंने गौशाला से मृत गायों को बिना किसी जांच के ले जाने का विरोध भी किया। गर्वेश राणा ने बताया कि इससे पहले भी शहर की गौशाला में मवेशियों की मौत होने का मामला सामने आया था जिसके बाद न तो प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की ओर से कोई कार्रवाई की गई और न ही उस मामले में सही जांच हुई। अब दोबारा से ऐसी घटना सामने आई है। गर्वेश राणा ने बताया कि वह गोवंश की सुरक्षा के लिए कुछ दिन पहले ही डीसी मुकेश कुमार आहूजा से भी मिले थे। अगर शहर में ऐसा ही चलता रहा तो जल्द ही राष्ट्रीय बजरंग दल सड़कों पर उतर कर भारी प्रदर्शन भी कर सकता है।

पोस्टमार्टम करवाने पर अड़ा राष्ट्रीय बजरंग दल
गौशाला में जो गाय मरी हैं उनका पोस्टमाॅर्टम करवाने के लिए अब राष्ट्रीय बजरंग दल अड़ गया है। राष्ट्रीय बजरंग दल के प्रधान ग्रवेश राणा ने आरोप लगाए हैं कि यहां से ट्रकों में भरकर मरी हुई गायों को लेकर जाया जा रहा था, जिसमें से कुछ गाड़ियों को उन्होंने रोका है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाए हैं कि इन गायों का पोस्टमाॅर्टम भी नहीं किया जा रहा था लेकिन अब उनकी तरफ से यह डिमांड रखी गई है कि इन सभी का कारण पता लगाया जाए कि इन गायों की मौत कैसे हुई है। उन्होंने गौशालाओं पर यह भी आरोप लगाए हैं कि शहर में अगर किसी भी गांव का सड़क पर हादसा होता है तो उन्हें लेने से मना भी कर देते हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने डीसी से डिमांड की है कि जिन गायों की मौत हुई है उनकी सूची को भी सार्वजनिक किया जाए।

