पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Manika Shyokand Reached Panchkula, Advised Girls All Over The Country 'Never Give Up, There's Nothing You Can't Do'

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फेमिना मिस ग्रैंड इंडिया 2020:मनिका श्योकंद पहुंची पंचकूला, देशभर की लड़कियों को दी सलाह- 'कभी हार मत मानो, ऐसा कुछ नहीं जो आप कर नहीं सकतीं'

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक बातचीत में मनिका ने ब्यूटी पेजेंट से जुड़ने से लेकर अपने अनुभव साझा किए। मनिका बोलीं, जिस दिन टाॅप 15 फाइलिस्ट की घोषणा हुई उस दिन मैं सुबह से ही फोन के साथ चिपकी हुई थी। हर अनाउंसमेंट के साथ लगा मानो दिल की धड़कन कम होती लगी। लेकिन जैसे ही मेरा नाम अनाउंस हुआ मैं खुशी के साथ उछलने लगी। - Dainik Bhaskar
एक बातचीत में मनिका ने ब्यूटी पेजेंट से जुड़ने से लेकर अपने अनुभव साझा किए। मनिका बोलीं, जिस दिन टाॅप 15 फाइलिस्ट की घोषणा हुई उस दिन मैं सुबह से ही फोन के साथ चिपकी हुई थी। हर अनाउंसमेंट के साथ लगा मानो दिल की धड़कन कम होती लगी। लेकिन जैसे ही मेरा नाम अनाउंस हुआ मैं खुशी के साथ उछलने लगी।

बुधवार रात मुंबई में हुए एक ब्यूटी पेजेंट में पंचकूला की मनिका श्योकंद फेमिना मिस ग्रैंड इंडिया 2020 बनी हैं।साथ ही उन्होंने मिस फोटोजेनिक का टाइटल भी जीता है।इस उपलब्धि के बाद वे अपने शहर पंचकूला पहुंचीं तो बेहद उत्साहित नजर आईं। हरियाणा के विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता और मेयर कुलभूषण गोयल ने उन्हें सम्मानित किया। अपनी उपलब्धि की अनाउंसमेंट सुनते ही उन्हें कैसा लगा? इसके जवाब में वे बोलीं, ओवरवेल्मिंग।बोलीं, जैसे ही अनाउंसमेंट हुई उस समय खुद को 9वें आसमान पर पाया। एक सुकून महसूस किया। यूं लगा मानो कोई असंभव चीज सच हो गई हो।

एक बातचीत में मनिका ने ब्यूटी पेजेंट से जुड़ने से लेकर अपने अनुभव साझा किए। मनिका बोलीं, जिस दिन टाॅप 15 फाइनलिस्ट की घोषणा हुई उस दिन मैं सुबह से ही फोन के साथ चिपकी हुई थी। हर अनाउंसमेंट के साथ लगा मानो दिल की धड़कन कम होती लगी। लेकिन जैसे ही मेरा नाम अनाउंस हुआ मैं खुशी के साथ उछलने लगी। मां की आंखों में खुशी के आंसू थे। वो लम्हां थोड़ा इमोशनल बन गया था। मुझे गूूजबंप महसूस होने लगा। क्योंकि आखिरकार मैं अपने सपने के और करीब थी।

हरियाणा के विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता और मेयर कुलभूषण गोयल ने मनिका श्योकंद को सम्मानित किया।
हरियाणा के विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता और मेयर कुलभूषण गोयल ने मनिका श्योकंद को सम्मानित किया।

यही शब्द जुबां पर थे-मुंबई मैं आ रही हूं

मनिका ने बताया, बाकी लड़कियों की तरह मैंने हमेशा से ब्यूटी क्वीन बनने का सोचा। पर कभी यह नहीं सोचा कि किसी दिन मै बनूंगी। क्राउन पहनने के अपने बचपन के सपने को पूरा करने के साथ फैमिली को और प्राउड महसूस कराने के लिए कुछ ही फासला बचा था। यह शब्द जुबां पर थे, मुंबई मैं आ रही हूं।

2019 में की थी मॉडलिंग की शुरुआत

मनिका बाेंली, मैंने 2019 में मॉडलिंग शुरू की। बहन ने पेजेंट का हिस्सा बनने के लिए प्रेरित किया। उसने मुझे यकीन दिलाया कि मुझे कंपीटिशन में हिस्सा लेना चाहिए। हमेशा पेजेंट जीतने की चाहत थी, पर सोचा नहीं था कि इसे हासिल कर पाऊंगी। लेकिन जैसे ही मैं हिस्सा बनीं तो जाना कि कैसे खुद को बनाएं। खुद पर और यकीन रखा जाना और इससे ही जीतने में मदद मिली। अब यहां पहुंची हूं।

लड़कियों से कहा- ऐसा कुछ नहीं जो आप नहीं कर सकते

यही कहना चाहूंगी उन सभी लड़कियों को जिनका कोई न कोई सीक्रेट ड्रीम है। कभी हार मत मानो। ऐसा कुछ नहीं है जो आप पा नहीं सकते। मॉडलिंग के अनुभव से ही मुझे मदद मिली और मुझे टाइटल के लिए तैयार किया। यह मानना है कि एक इंसान के अनुभव ही उसे कॉन्फिडेंट बनाते हैं और सही मायने में मदद करता है अपनी पर्सनेलिटी को निखारने में।

यह मनिका श्योकंद हैँ

मॉडल मनिका श्योकंद पंचकूला से हैं। नेश्नल लेवल की नेट बॉल प्लेयर रही हैं। सेक्टर 7 के केबीडीएवी सीनियर सेकेंडरी पब्लिक स्कूल से स्कूलिंग हुई है। कैमिकल इंजीनियर में ग्रेजुएट हैं। पीयू के यूआईएफटी डिपार्टमेंट से पासआउट हैं। साथ इवेंट आर्गेनाइजर भी हैं। पढ़ना, फिल्में देखना और नई चीजें सीखना मनिका के शौक में शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें