नियुक्ति:मनीषा चौधरी होंगी चंडीगढ़ की एसएसपी सिक्योरिटी व ट्रैफिक

चंडीगढ़10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

हरियाणा कैडर की आईपीएस मनीषा चौधरी चंडीगढ़ की सिक्योरिटी और ट्रैफिक की एसएसपी नियुक्त की गई हैं। मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ होम अफेयर्स (एमएचए) की तरफ से मंगलवार को ये निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। 2011 बैच की आईपीएस मनीषा चौधरी के हरियाणा से एजीएमयूटी इंटर कैडर को तीन साल के लिए मंजूरी देते हुए ये निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं।

हरियाणा सरकार को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि तुरंत उन्हें रिलीव किया जाए, ताकि वे जल्द से जल्द यूटी चंडीगढ़ में एसएसपी सिक्योरिटी व ट्रैफिक के पद पर जॉइन कर सकें। इससे पहले 2006 बैच के आईपीएस शशांक आनंद को तीन साल का टेन्योर पूरा होने के बाद चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने 29 जुलाई को रिलीव किया था।

इसके बाद हरियाणा सरकार से चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने इस पोस्ट के लिए पैनल भेजने के लिए कहा था। हरियाणा सरकार ने तीन नाम पैनल में भेजे थे। इसमें 2010 बैच के आईपीएस सुरेंद्र पाल सिंह, 2011 बैच के आईपीएस विरेंद्र सिंह और मनीषा चौधरी के नाम शामिल थे।

इनमें से मनीषा का नाम फाइनल हुआ। मनीषा चौधरी की नियुक्ति को लेकर एमएचए की तरफ से एडवाइजर चंडीगढ़ मनोज परिदा व बाकी हरियाणा सरकार को भी निर्देशों को लेकर काॅपी भेज दी है।

