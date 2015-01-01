पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर का पूरा प्रेजेंटेशन:प्लाजा को उसकी खोई महिमा दिलाएगा चंडीगढ़ का मैप; यहीं से टूरिस्ट्स को हो जाएगा शहर का अंदाज़ा

चंडीगढ़13 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ के मैप का कंस्ट्रक्शन वर्क प्लाजा में हो चुका है शुरू।
  • नीलम थिएटर के सामने फ्लोर पर मैप बनाने का काम शुरू हो चुका है और ये जल्द बनकर तैयार होगा

प्लाजा को उसकी खोई हुई महिमा दिलाने और टूरिस्ट्स को अट्रैक्ट करने के लिए चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन का टूरिज्म विभाग लगातार यहां की ब्यूटिफिकेशन कर रहा है। इसी श्रृंखला में पलाज़ा में चंडीगढ़ का मैप बनाया जा रहा है जिसका काम शुरू हो चुका है और ये जल्द बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा। प्लाजा में जो भी आएगा, इसी मैप को देख कर उसे पूरे शहर का अंदाज़ा हो जाएगा। 90 लाख रुपए की लागत से इसे नीलम थिएटर के बिलकुल सामने फ्लोर पर बनाया जा रहा है।इसका काम दिल्ली की एक निजी कंपनी को सौंपा गया है। इसका काम यूटी चीफ इंजीनियर मुकेश आनंद की सुपरविजन में पूरा किया जा रहा है। हालांकि ये मैप अब तक बनकर तैयार हो जाना था लेकिन कोरोना के चलते लगे लॉकडाउन की वजह से काम देरी से शुरू हुआ और अब इसके जल्द पूरा होने की उम्मीद है।

रात के अंधेरे के लिए ख़ास लाइटिंग

इस मैप को कंक्रीट,स्टील, ग्रेनाइट स्टोन और महंगे मार्बल से तैयार किया जाएगा। मैप रात के अंधेरे में भी अच्छे से दिखे, इसके लिए खास लाइटिग की व्यवस्था होगी। इसकी लंबाई और चौड़ाई 40 मीटर होगी। मैप में सुखना लेक, रॉक गार्ड, रोज गार्डन, हाईकोर्ट, द कैपिटल कांप्लेक्स, आर्ट म्यूजियम और अन्य ख़ास जगहों को विशेष ग्रेनाइट स्टोन से डिज़ाइन किया जा रहा है।मैप पर शहर का पूरा प्रेजेंटेशन होगा। यह मैप कंक्रीट फॉर्मेट का बनेगा।

अंडरपास के बीच साइकिल ट्रैक

इस मैप से लेकर नए अंडरपास के बीच पैदल चलने और साइकिल के लिए भी ट्रैक जाएगा। टूरिस्ट सेक्टर 17 प्लाजा से होते हुए रोज गार्डन, आर्ट गैलरी से होते हुए कैपिटल कांप्लेक्स तक जा सकेगा।

