करवा चौथ पर सजी संवरीं सुहागिनें:मंदिरों में लाइन में बैठकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ सुहागिनों ने सुनी कथा तो किसी ने घर में ही एक्सचेंज की थाली

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
सेक्टर 34 में महिलाओं ने करवाचौथ की कथा और उससे पहले कुछ गेम्स खेलीं।
  • महिलाओं ने खूबसूरत ड्रेसेस के साथ मैचिंग जूलरी पहनी,पति की लंबी आयु के लिए व्रत रखने वाली ये महिलाएं बेहद उत्साहित भी थीं

करवाचौथ पर विवाहित महिलाओं ने अपने पति के लिए व्रत रखा। उनके लिए सजीं और संवरीं। सेलिब्रेशन का क्रेज भी पहले जैसा था लेकिन हालात पहले जैसे नहीं थे। इस बार का करवा चौथ कोरोना के कहर के बीच था। इसलिए सभी ने सावधानियां बरतीं। पहले जहां शहर की महिलाएं होटल्स में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया करती थीं।

वहीं इस बार कम गैदरिंग में ही महिलाओं ने करवाचौथ सेलिब्रेट किया। सभी ने खूबसूरत ड्रेसेस के साथ मैचिंग जूलरी पहनी। पति की लंबी आयु के लिए व्रत रखने वाली ये महिलाएं बेहद उत्साहित भी थीं। सेक्टर 34 में महिलाओं ने करवाचौथ की कथा और उससे पहले कुछ गेम्स खेलीं। वहीं सेक्टर 21 में भी कुछ महिलाओं ने घर पर ही कथा सुनने और थाली एक्सचेंज का कार्यक्रम रखा।

पहले करवा चौथ पर कथा सुनने मंदिर पहुंचीं मीना
गोले में नहीं लाइन में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ सुहागिनों ने सुनी कथा
कोरोना कॉल में करवा चौथ के व्रत के दौरान सुहागिनों के मुंह पर लगा हुआ मास्क सोलह श्रृंगार पर साए की तरह दिखाई दे रहा था।इसने महिलाओं की सुंदरता को छिपाया हुआ था। लेकिन महिलाओं ने इस मास्क को पहनकर पूरे पारंपरिक प्रथा के अनुसार व्रत की कथा सुनी।कहीं थालियां बटाई गई तो कहीं पर सोशल डिस्टेंस को देखते हुए थालियां बटाने की रस्म नहीं की गई। महिलाओं को कथा सुनने के लिए लाइनों में बैठना पड़ा।

प्राचीन खेड़ा शिव मंदिर सेक्टर 28 में सुहागिनों ने इस बार गाेले में बैठकर नहीं बल्कि लाइनों में बैठकर कथा सुनी। 5 से 7 मिनट में पंडित ईश्वर चंद्र शास्त्री ने सुहागिनों को कथा सुना दी जबकि पहले यह कथा सुनाने में 20 से 25 मिनट लग जाते थे इस कथा के साथ साथ गीत भी गाया जाता था लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं हुआ। सेक्टर 28 की मीना ने बताया कि मेरा पहला करवा चौथ है लेकिन ऐसे में मैंने अपनी ड्रेस के साथ का मास्क बनवाया है ताकि मैं व्रत के साथ-साथ अपने को सुरक्षित रख सकूं। वहीं गीतांजलि ने बताया कि उनके यहां पर अब तक थालियां बंटाई जाती थीं लेकिन कोरोना काल में पंडित ने जैसा करवाया है वैसा ही किया है।

सेक्टर 21 में करवा चौथ की पूजा करतीं महिलाएं।
सेक्टर 34 में कथा के बाद थाली एक्सचेंज करती महिलाएं।
