नियमों की अनदेखी:सेलिब्रेशन के साथ मास्क और दूरी भी जरूरी, बेस्ट डांसर का टाइटल नितिका ने जीता

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मास्क और दूरी भी है जरूरी, पर यहां नहीं दिखती

मंगलवार को प्री करवाचौथ सेलिब्रेट करने के लिए करवा क्वीन 2020 प्री करवा बैश तमजारा क्लब में हुआ। दिनेश और सनम गिल की ओर से हुए इस प्रोग्राम में फैशन शो, फन गेम्स, बोलियां, सोलो व ग्रुप डांस हुआ।

करवा क्वीन कंटेस्ट में शेली तनेजा, ऋतु गर्ग, मनप्रीत वालिया, रेनुका शर्मा, प्रीति वालिया, बीनू निर्णायक के तौर पर रही। करवा क्वीन का टाइटल तरलीन ने अपने नाम किया। वहीं, बेस्ट डांसर का टाइटल नितिका ने जीता। वहीं, बेस्ट सिंगर का टाइटल पूनम कटारिया को मिला।

