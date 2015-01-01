पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Massive Rally To Be Held On November 26; More Than 90 Unions And Employee Organizations Will Participate.

26 नवंबर को इंटक करेगा विशाल रैली:मृतक आश्रितों को नौकरी और खाली पदों पर भर्ती समेत कई मांगों को लेकर 90 से ज्यादा कर्मचारी संगठन करेंगे आंदोलन

चंडीगढ़23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आज अलग-अलग यूनियनों के प्रतिनिधियों ने सेक्टर 23 से यूटी सचिवालय की ओर कूच किया लेकिन सेक्टर 16-17 डिवाइडिंग रोड पर जाकर रुक गए। इसके बाद वहीं सड़क पर बैठकर अपनी रैली को शांतिपूर्ण समाप्त किया।
  • आज दोपहर बाद इंटक ने यूटी सचिवालय का घेराव करना था, लेकिन उससे पहले ही चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने 12 नवंबर को मुलाकात का प्रस्ताव दे दिया
  • अब 12 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन से मुलाकात के बाद इंटक अपनी आगे की रणनीति तय करेगी

26 नवंबर को इंटक चंडीगढ़ एक विशाल रैली का आयोजन करने जा रही है। चंडीगढ़ में अब तक की ये सबसे बड़ी रैली होगी, जिसमें 90 से अधिक यूनियन और कर्मचारी संगठन के शामिल होने की योजना है। इससे पहले 12 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन इंटक से मुलाकात कर उनके मुद्दों को सुनेगा। दरअसल आज दोपहर बाद इंटक ने यूटी सचिवालय का घेराव करना था। लेकिन, उससे पहले ही चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने 12 नवंबर को मुलाकात का प्रस्ताव दे दिया। अब 12 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन से मुलाकात के बाद इंटक अपनी आगे की रणनीति तय करेगी।

आज अलग-अलग यूनियनों के प्रतिनिधियों ने सेक्टर 23 से UT सचिवालय की ओर कूच किया लेकिन सेक्टर 16-17 डिवाइडिंग रोड पर जाकर रुक गए। इसके बाद वहीं सड़क पर बैठकर अपनी रैली को शांतिपूर्ण समाप्त किया। इस मौके पर कांग्रेस पार्षद देविंदर सिंह बबला भी मौजूद थे। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस के समय पर कर्मचारियों के साथ कभी धक्का नहीं हुआ। जनता के साथ झूठे जुमले और वायदे किए गए। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि अब बिजली विभाग का निजीकरण किया जा रहा है। बोले,कांग्रेस के वक्त में कर्मचारियों के साथ ऐसा अन्याय कभी नहीं हुआ।

चंडीगढ़ इंटक के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नसीब जाखड़ ने कहा कि चंडीगढ़ सरकार और प्रशासन कर्मचारियों और मजदूरों पर बहुत तानाशाही और हिटलरशाही कर रहा है। आए दिन आउटसोर्स वर्करों को ठेकेदारों द्वारा निकाला जा रहा है या उनसे नौकरी पर बने रहने के लिए 15 से 20 हजार रुपए की मांग की जाती है। इसकी शिकायत चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन से सर्बोर्डिनेट सर्विस फेडरेशन और इंटक कई बार कर चुकी है। बावजूद इसके अब तक किसी के कान पर जूं तक नहीं रेंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी तक करीब 250 वर्करों को बिना किसी कारण के नौकरी से निकाला जा चुका है।

इसके अलावा अभी तक किसी को भी दिवाली बोनस नहीं दिया गया है। डीसी रेट बढ़ाया नहीं जा रहा और तीन-तीन महीने तक वर्कर्स को सैलरी नहीं मिलती। अधिकतर विभागों का निजीकरण किया जा रहा है जोकि बिलकुल भी कर्मचारियों के हक में नहीं है। पांच लोगों की जगह पर एक कर्मचारी काम कर रहा है। वह बोले कि चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन द्वारा सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेशानुसार समान काम समान वेतन नहीं दिया जा रहा है। मृतक कर्मचारियों के आश्रितों को नौकरियां नहीं दी जा रहीं। काफी लंबे समय से पढ़े रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती नहीं हो रही,न ही काफी समय से लंबित प्रमोशन हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस कम होने की रफ्तार तेजी से घटने लगी; केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद अस्पताल में भर्ती - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें