जागरुकता अभियान:मेयर ने कोविड-19 के खिलाफ जागरूक करने के लिए मोबाइल डिस्पले वैन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर किया रवाना

चंडीगढ़कुछ ही क्षण पहले
मेयर राजबाला मलिक और निगम कमिश्नर केके यादव ने सोमवार को सेक्टर-17 निगम परिसर में कोविड-19 के खिलाफ उचित व्यवहार के लिए पांच दिवसीय अभियान की शुरुआत मोबाइल डिस्पले वैन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर की। इस मोबाइल डिस्पले वैन को नगर निगम ने भारत सरकार के सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय के चंडीगढ़ ब्यूरो के सहयोग से डिजाइन किया है।

वैन का शहर में पांच दिन (9 नवंबर से 13 नवंबर, 2020 तक) जागरूकता अभियान को लेकर रूट तय किया गया है। यह मोबाइल डिस्पले वैन शहर की विभिन्न कॉलोनी, गांव और सेक्टर्स के रेजिडेंशियल एरिया और बाजारों से होकर गुजरेगी।

इस मौके पर मेयर राजबाला मलिक ने कहा कि यह अभियान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा शुरू किए गए ‘जन आंदोलन’ का एक हिस्सा है। प्रधानमंत्री ने त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए पिछले महीने देश भर में आर्थिक गतिविधियों को खोलने के लिए कोविड के खिलाफ लोगों की भागीदारी को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए इसे शुरु किया है।

इस मौके पर निगम कमिश्नर केके यादव ने विस्तृत रूप से बताया कि अभियान का उद्देश्य ‘दो गज की दूरी’ का अभ्यास करके ‘मास्क पहनना, हाथ धोना और सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करना’ मुख्य संदेश को दोहराना है।

