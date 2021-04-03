पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बजट:एमसी हाउस आज, पास किया जाएगा प्रस्तावित बजट

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम ने प्रशासन से मांगे ग्रांट इन एड के 1176 करोड़ में से 502 करोड़ मिलने पर भी 2021-22 का प्रस्तावित बजट 1623 करोड़ 9 लाख बनाया है। प्रशासन से ग्रांट इन एड के 674 करोड़ कम मिलने पर बजट 949 करोड़ 9 लाख होता है। निगम ने प्रस्तावित बजट के आंकड़े नहीं बदले।

इतना तय है कि इस साल भी पिछले साल की तरह शहर में डेवलपमेंट के नाम पर काउंसलर और लोगों को परेशानी आएगी। निगम को प्रशासन से ग्रांट इन एड के 674 करोड़ कम मिलने से बजट भी 949 करोड़ 9 लाख बनता था। निगम ने शुक्रवार को सदन मीटिंग में प्रस्तावित बजट 1623 करोड़ 9 लाख पास करना है। हालांकि साल में 1641 करोड़ खर्च होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें