वीसी को बताए नियम:पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी के सिंडिकेट सदस्यों ने वीसी से मिलकर सुनाई खरी-खरी , बोले-आज जो भी आप निर्णय ले रहे सारे गैर कानूनी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
आज सिंडिकेट सदस्यों ने पीयू वीसी से मुलाकात कर उन्हें खरी-खरी सुनाई।
  • सिंडिकेट सदस्यों को पहले वीसी ऑफिस से अंदर नहीं आने दिया गया, बाद में बुलाया गया

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी में सीनेट इलेक्शन न करवाए जाने से मामला पेचीदा होता जा रहा है। इसी को लेकर रोजाना पीयू कैंपस में स्टूडेंट व सीनेट सदस्यों की ओर से रोष प्रदर्शन किए जा रहे है। आज सोमवार को भी सिंडिकेट सदस्य वीसी से मिलने के लिए उनके ऑफिस पहुंचे तो वहां ताले लगे हुए मिले।

सुरक्षा कर्मियों की ओर से लगाए गए बैरिकेड को खोलने के लिए सदस्यों की ओर से कहा गया। सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने पहले सीनेट सदस्यों को अंदर जाने से मना किया और फिर बाद में उन्हें अंदर जाने दिया गया। सिंडिकेट सदस्यों ने वीसी प्रो. राजकुमार ने मुलाकात कर उन्हें सीनेट इलेक्शन करवाने के लिए कहा गया। इस पर सदस्यों को आश्वासन दिया गया कि इसे लेकर काम हो रहा है।

आज जब सिंडिकेट सदस्यों ने वीसी से मुलाकात कर उनका सबसे पहला सवाल यह था कि आपसे मिलने का तरीका क्या है। आज आपसे मिलने के लिए मैसेज देकर अपील की गई थी लेकिन आज जब आपसे मिलने पहुंचे तो ऑफिस पर दोनों साइड ताले लगाए गए और सिंडिकेट ऑफिस में भी ताला लगा हुआ है।

उन्होंने कहा कि सिंडिकेट के सदस्यों से आपको महीने में एक बार मीटिंग करनी जरूरी होनी चाहिए लेकिन आप ने पिछले कई महीनों से मीटिंग नहीं की। आज सिंडिकेट के 10 सदस्यों ने वीसी के सामने कहा कि आप जो भी काम कर रहे है जो भी निर्णय ले रहे है वह सारे गैर कानूनी है। सिंडिकेट सदस्यों की बातों को वीसी ध्यान से सुनते रहे और कोई जवाब नहीं दिया।

