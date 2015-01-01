पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटाखे बेचने वालों की आस:प्रशासन की ओर से शहर में पटाखे बेचने के फैसले का इंतजार कर रहे क्रेकर्स एसोसिएशन के सदस्य

चंडीगढ़5 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ भाजपा की एमसी आशा जायसवाल ने कहा शहर में लोगों की खुशी को देखते हुए ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने की अनुमति दी जाए।
  • भाजपा पार्षद ने कहा खुशी के इस पर्व पर ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने की अनुमति प्रशासन को दी जानी चाहिए
  • पटाखे दुकानदारों को कई दलों के लोगों का मिल रहा सहयोग

चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की ओर से शहर में पटाखे बेचने और चलाने पर पाबंदी लगाने के बाद क्रेकर्स एसोसिएशन की ओर से कोर्ट में याचिका लगाई गई थी। कोर्ट में याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद बुधवार को प्रशासन को दो दिनों के अंदर स्थिति स्पष्ट करने के लिए कहा गया है। इसी बीच शहर में पटाखे बेचने वाले दुकानदार बुरी तरह से परेशान होकर रह गए है, वे प्रशासन के फैसले का इंतजार कर रहे है।

कई संस्थाओं का समर्थन

शहर में पटाखे बेचने और चलाने के लिए भाजपा, कांग्रेस और आप सहित विभिन्न संस्थाओं की ओर से ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने पर छूट देने की बात कही गई है। जिससे शहर के दुकानदारों को किसी तरह का कोई नुकसान न हो।

एमसी ने कहा ग्रीन पटाखों की अनुमति मिले

चंडीगढ़ की पार्षद आशा जायसवाल ने आज कहा कि दिवाली खुशियों का पर्व है। ऐसे में शहर में पटाखे चलाने के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से कुछ समय दिया जाना चाहिए, जिससे लोग अपनी खुशी मना सके। जायसवाल ने कहा कि शहर में पटाखे बेचने वालों ने अपने पैसे पटाखे खरीदने में लगाए हुए है ऐसे में उनका भी नुकसान न हो और लोग खुशी भी मना सके इसलिए प्रशासन को थोड़ी छूट जरूर दी जानी चाहिए।

मोहाली व पंचकूला का धुंआ चंडीगढ़ में आएगा

जायसवाल ने कहा कि प्रशासन की ओर से शहर में पटाखे बेचने और चलाने पर चाहे बैन लगा दिया गया है लेकिन इससे शहर में प्रदूषण की समस्या कम नहीं होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मोहाली और पंचकूला में पटाखे चलेंगे तो उसका धुंआ तो चंडीगढ़ में पहुंचेगा। उनके अनुसार प्रशासन को ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने के लिए कुछ छूट दे दी जानी चाहिए।

प्रशासन के फैसले का इंतजार

चंडीगढ़ क्रेकर्स एसोसिएशन के प्रधान देवेंदर गुप्ता ने कहा कि माननीय कोर्ट की ओर से प्रशासन को स्थिति स्पष्ट करने के लिए कहा है। जिसका इंतजार किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन की ओर से शहर के पटाखे बेचने वाले दुकानदारों के परिवारों खुशी से दिवाली का पर्व मनाने दिया जाए।

