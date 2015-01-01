पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बर्ड्स सेंसस:पानी ज्यादा होने से माइग्रेटरी बर्ड्स को नहीं मिल पाता खाना, इसलिए कम संख्या में आ रहे

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंडीगढ़ बर्ड क्लब की ओर से आज की जाएगी बर्ड्स सेंसस

सुखना लेक में मेहमान परिंदों ने अपना डेरा जमाना शुरू कर दिया है। साइबेरिया, रशिया, चीन, मंगोलिया और अन्य सेंट्रल एशिया के देशों से मेहमान परिंदे यानी माइग्रेटरी बर्ड्स आने लगे हैं। अभी इनकी संख्या कुछ ज्यादा नहीं है। इसका बड़ा कारण है कि सुखना में पानी का लेवल ज्यादा होना। इस साल काफी ज्यादा बारिश हुई है, इसलिए लेक में पानी ज्यादा है।

ज्यादा पानी होने से परिंदों को खाने के लिए कुछ नहीं मिल पाता। इसलिए ये कुछ दिन यहां रहकर आगे दूसरी जगहों पर चले जाते हैं। बर्ड लवर कुलभूषण कंवर ने बताया कि ये पक्षी ज्यादातर शैलो वॉटर वाली जगह पसंद करते हैं। यानी जिन जगहों पर पानी का लेवल बेहद कम होता है, वहां इन्हें काफी संख्या में देखा जा सकता है। कम पानी में इन्हें आसानी से खाना मिल जाता है।

वहीं, सुखना में इन दिनों पानी का लेवल ज्यादा है। कंवर ने बताया कि ये पक्षी कुछ दिन सुखना लेक में जरूर रहते हैं और अगर इन्हें यहां सही मात्रा में खाना न मिले तो फिर ये मोटेमाजरा, छत्तबीड़, रोपड़, नंगल या आसपास के गांवों की वॉटर बॉडी का रुख कर लेते हैं। डीएवी कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर मितिंदर सिंह सेखाें ने बताया कि ये पक्षी जिन देशों से यहां आते हैं, वहां इस मौसम में बर्फ पड़नी शुरू हो जाती है।

वहां इनके लिए खाना नहीं बचता। खाने की तलाश में ये उन जगहों के लिए उड़ना शुरू कर देते हैं, जहां बेहतर मौसम और सही आहार मिलता है। प्रो.सेखों ने बताया कि ये पक्षी माइनस 40 डिग्री में भी रह लेते हैं। इसलिए ये इन इलाकों में खाने की तलाश में आते हैं। ये पक्षी पानी में रहने वाले कीड़े, फूल और सर्दियों के फ्रूट्स खाते हैं जो इन्हें इन इलाकों में मिल जाते हैं।

आज होगी पक्षियों की गिनती

चंडीगढ़ बर्ड क्लब की ओर से बर्ड सेंसस किया जा रहा है। इस दौरान सुबह 7 से साढ़े 9 बजे क्लब के सदस्य लेक पर आए माइग्रेटरी बर्ड को गिनेंगे। क्लब की सेक्रेटरी रीमा ढिल्लों ने बताया कि 12 नवंबर को भारत के पक्षी विज्ञानी डॉ. सलीम अली की बर्थ एनिवर्सरी होती है। इस मौके पर हर साल बर्ड सेंसस करते हैं, ताकि यहां आने वाले माइग्रेटरी बर्ड्स की संख्या और उनकी प्रजातियों के बारे में पता चल सके।

माइग्रेटरी बर्ड्स से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें:

  • सनलाइट आवर्स के हिसाब से ये पक्षी माइग्रेट करते हैं। जब दिन छोटे होने लगते हैं तो ये अनुमान लगा लेते हैं कि बर्फ पड़ने वाली है, इसलिए ये दूसरे देशों को उड़ जाते हैं।
  • 20 से 25 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर उड़ते हैं, माइनस 40 डिग्री टेंपरेचर में भी सर्वाइव कर जाते हैं।
  • कई डक्स रात में सफर करती हैं।
  • 620 माइग्रेटरी बर्ड्स आए थे पिछले साल सुखना में।
  • 2018 में 417 और 2017 में 717 पक्षी आए थे।
  • 90 से ज्यादा प्रजातियों के पक्षी आते हैं चंडीगढ़ में।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें