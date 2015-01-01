पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चालान:बिना लाइसेंस एक्टिवा चलाने वाले नाबालिग पर 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना

चंडीगढ़6 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • नाबालिग ने कोर्ट में कहा- पुलिस ने गलत चालान काटा था

बिना लाइसेंस के एक्टिवा चलाते पकड़े गए एक नाबालिग पर जिला अदालत ने 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया है। नाबालिग ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई को कोर्ट में गलत बताया था, इसलिए उसने इस चालान के खिलाफ कोर्ट में केस लड़ा था। लेकिन उसकी दलीलें कोर्ट में काम नहीं आईं। उसके खिलाफ कोर्ट में मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के सेक्शन 199ए, 192, 196, 194सी और डी के तहत ट्रायल चला।

केस के मुताबिक 6 नवंबर 2020 को हल्लोमाजरा के पास पुलिस ने नाका लगाया हुआ था। वहां पुलिस ने शाम करीब 7:25 बजे एक नाबालिग को एक्टिवा चलाते पकड़ा। मौके पर उसके पास न तो ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस था और न ही आरसी व इंश्योरेंस था। उसने हेलमेट भी नहीं पहना था। एक्टिवा पर दो और लड़कों को बैठा रखा था। उस दौरान ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने उसका चालान काट दिया।

नाबालिग ने कहा-मैं केस लड़ूंगा, लेकिन हारा
नाबालिग ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस के चालान को गलत बताया। उसने कोर्ट में एक एप्लीकेशन लगाई, जिसमें कहा कि वह इस चालान के खिलाफ कोर्ट में केस लड़ना चाहता है। नाबालिग की दलील थी कि वह एक्टिवा नहीं चला रहा था। उस समय उसका भाई विजय एक्टिवा चला रहा था।

इसलिए पुलिस ने उसका गलत चालान काटा था। लेकिन कोर्ट में अपनी दलीलों को मजबूती से पेश नहीं कर सका। इसके बाद कोर्ट ने भी उसे दोषी मानते हुए उसे 25 हजार रुपए हर्जाना भरने के आदेश दिए।

