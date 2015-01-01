पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंपेन शुरू:भवन विद्यालय का ‘मोबाइल विद्या’ कैंपेन शुरू, जरूरतमंद स्टूडेंट्स को मिलेगा फोन

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
  • चार गवर्नमेंट स्कूलों को चिन्हित किया
  • महीने के आखिर में बांटे जाएंगे मोबाइल

कोविड-19 की वजह से एजुकेशन ऑनलाइन चल रही है लेकिन शहर में ऐसे हजारों पेरेंट्स हैं जिनके बच्चे ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन नहीं ले पा रहे। कारण, बच्चों के पास मोबाइल फोन ही नहीं है जिससे कि वे ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन हासिल कर पाएं। इस समस्या से निपटने के लिए भवन विद्यालय सेक्टर-27 और भवन ओल्ड स्टूडेंट्स सोसाइटी (बॉस) ने मिलकर एक कैंपेन शुरू किया है।

‘मोबाइल विद्या’ कैंपेन के तहत ट्राईसिटी के लोगों से डोनेशन के तौर पर नए या फिर पुराने मोबाइल फोन लिए जा रहे हैं। मोबाइल फोन ईकोनॉमिकली वीकर सेक्शन (ईडब्ल्यूएस) के बच्चों को दिए जाएंगे। कैंपेन के तहत गवर्नमेंट स्कूलों के बच्चों को फायदा मिलेगा। हालांकि भवन विद्यालय में पढ़ रहे ईडब्ल्यूएस कैटेगरी के स्टूडेंट भी यह मोबाइल फोन हासिल करेंगे। बॉस के प्रेसिडेंट विनय अग्रवाल ने कहा कि कैंपेन के तहत बॉस के 50 मेंबर्स ट्राईसिटी में लोगों को अवेयर कर रहे हैं।

फर्स्ट फेज की कामयाबी के बाद सेकेंड फेज
स्कूल प्रिंसिपल विनिता अरोड़ा ने कहा कि हमने चार गवर्नमेंट स्कूलों को चिन्हित किया है। जहां स्टूडेंट्स को मोबाइल दिए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने दिवाली पर इस कैंपेन की शुरुआत की थी और महीने के आखिर में ये मोबाइल फाेन बांटे जाएंगे। फर्स्ट फेज की कामयाबी के बाद सेकेंड फेज शुरू किया जाएगा और अन्य जरूरतमंद स्टूडेंट्स को मोबाइल दिए जाएंगे।

