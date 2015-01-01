पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार की धूम:कोरोना काल में धनतेरस पर धन धनाधन, शहर में उम्मीद से ज्यादा सेल हुई

चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
सेक्टर-20: बर्तन की दुकानों पर खूब भीड़ रही...

कोरोना काल के बावजूद इस बार लोगों ने धनतेरस पर जमकर शॉपिंग की है। कारोबारियों का कहना है कि इस बार उम्मीद से ज्यादा सेल हुई है। लगभग हर सेग्मेंट में ग्रोथ देखी गई है। लॉक डाउन के चलते इस बार डिमांड ज्यादा थी लेकिन सप्लाई उतनी नहीं थी उसके बावजूद भी मार्केट में अच्छी भीड़भाड़ रही। काेरोना काल में गारमेंट सेग्मेंट में मंदी देखी जा रही थी।

लेकिन फेस्टिवल सीजन और शादियों आदि में गेदरिंग बढ़ने की वजह से अब इस सेग्मेंट में 60 से 70 फीसदी की रिकवरी हो गई है। करन इंटरप्राइजेज के मालिक करन अरोड़ा ने बताया कि इस समय डिमांड ज्यादा है लेकिन सप्लाई कम है। लॉकडाउन के चलते फेक्ट्रियां बंद रहीं। प्रोडक्शन हुआ नहीं । लेकिन मालिकों को इतनी उम्मीद नहीं थी कि लॉकडाउन खुलते ही इतनी ज्यादा डिमांड आ जाएगी।

उन्होंने बताया कारोबार में बढ़त आ गई है। जैन सिलेक्शन सेंटर सेक्टर-37 के मालिक नरेश जैन ने बताया कि मार्केट का रुझान पॉजिटिव सेग्मेंट की ओर है। दिसंबर तक जो भी नुकसान था उम्मीद कर रहे हैं वह पूरा हो जाएगा। गोल्ड के रेट ज्यादा होने के बावजूद लोग धनतेरस पर ज्यादा गोल्ड खरीद रहे हैं। पीपी ज्वेलर्स के मालिक विकास गर्ग ने बताया कि पिछले साल की तुलना में उनके यहां लगभग डबल सेल रही ।

पूरे शहर में 250 ज्वेलरी शॉप हैं। ऐसे में कारोबारियों का अनुमान है कि पूरे शहर में 60 किलो गोल्ड बिका है। जो कि पिछले साल से 20 किलो ज्यादा है। वहीं इस साल गोल्ड कॉइन की डिमांड ज्यादा रही है। ज्वेलर्स ने सूरज मोहन ने बताया कि कोरोना के बावजूद लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की है।

डेढ़ लाख रुपए से लेकर 5 लाख तक एलईडी टीवी की डिमांड ज्यादा...



उम्मीद है कि इस विंटर में इसके माध्यम से फ्लाइट ऑपरेशन में किसी तरह की कोई बाधा नहीं आएगी। इस साल छोटे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट के साथ-साथ सबसे ज्यादा बड़ी एलईडी की सेल रही। मॉर्डन सेल के मालिक सतीश गर्ग ने बताया कि लोग कोरोना के चलते बड़े साइज के स्मार्ट टीवी खरीद रहे हैं। इस समय डेढ़ लाख रुपए से लेकर 5 लाख रुपए तक एलईडी टीवी की डिमांड ज्यादा है।

