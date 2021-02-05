पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक साल बाद FIR:चंडीगढ़ में 9 साल की बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म करने वाले बाप के खिलाफ केस, मां ने की थी शिकायत

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शहर के सेक्टर-61 में एक पिता ने अपनी बेटी के साथ गलत काम किया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया। डेमो फोटो
  • पुलिस ने लड़की का मेडिकल करवा मां के बयानों पर पिता के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश शुरू की
  • एक साल पहले आरोपी के खिलाफ मां ने बेटी से गलत काम करने की शिकायत पुलिस को दी थी, जिस पर कोई एक्शन नहीं हुआ

शहर में एक कलयुगी पिता ने अपनी 9 साल बेटी के साथ ही दुष्कर्म कर पिता-बेटी के रिश्ते को तार-तार कर दिया है। इस बारे में लड़की की मां ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है, इसकी जांच करने के बाद पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी अभी तक पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा नहीं है।

सेक्टर-61 की घटना

शहर में यह दुखदायी घटना सेक्टर-61 पुलिस चौकी के क्षेत्र में हुई है। लड़की मां की ओर से एक साल पहले भी पुलिस को पिता की घिनौनी हरकत के बारे में जानकारी दी थी लेकिन पुलिस की ओर से कोई कार्रवाई न करने के बाद फिर से आरोपी बिना किसी भय के बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म करता रहा। गुरुवार को जब बेटी ने अपनी मां को दुष्कर्म बारे बताया दी तो पुलिस को जानकारी दी गई।

मां का मानसिक रोग का इलाज चल रहा

एक साल पहले जब मां ने पिता के दुष्कर्म बारे पुलिस को सूचना दी थी तो उस समय उसका उसकी मानसिक रोग का इलाज चल रहा था। इस पर पुलिस ने ज्यादा ध्यान नहीं दिया और कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। इस बार पुलिस ने मेडिकल करवाने के बाद मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस इस मामले पर कई तरह से जांच कर रही है।

तीसरी क्लास की स्टूडेंट

सरकारी स्कूल में तीसरी क्लास में पढ़ाई करने वाली लड़की के साथ उसका पिता ही पिछले काफी समय से गलत काम कर रहा था। गुरुवार को लड़की ने अपनी मां को बताया कि उसका पिता ही उसके साथ गलत काम करता है, जिस पर उसकी मां ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस को जब इस बारे जानकारी मिली तो उन्होंने लड़की का मेडिकल करवाया। इसके बाद मां के बयानों पर इस बारे में पाेस्को एक्ट की धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया। पुलिस की ओर से आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है लेकिन आज तक वह पुलिस की पकड़ में नहीं आया था।

