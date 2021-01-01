पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  MP Deepender Hooda Said Government Should Not Take Any Step Which Creates A Situation Of Confrontation, It Will Not Benefit Anyone.

किसान आंदोलन:बोले सांसद दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा-सरकार ऐसा कोई भी कदम न उठाए जिससे टकराव की स्थिति पैदा हो,इसमें किसी का भी भला नहीं होगा

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
हुड्‌डा ने कहा- किसानों के मुद्दे गंभीर हैं और उन्हें गंभीरता से ही लेने की जरूरत है।उनके साथ किसी भी तरह का अन्याय नहीं होना चाहिए। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • शनिवार को दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा सेक्टर 37 स्थित लॉ भवन में पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट की बार काउंसिल के कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे थे

26 जनवरी को दिल्ली के लाल किला पर हुई हिंसा पर हरियाणा के सांसद दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने कहा है कि निर्दोष किसानों को निशाना बनाने की बजाय सरकार आराेपियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई करे। इसके साथ ही सरकार को समाधान की ओर ध्यान देना चाहिए ताकि इस समस्या का जल्दी हल हो। सरकार ऐसा कोई भी कदम न उठाए जिससे टकराव की स्थिति पैदा हो।

उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसी स्थित में किसी का भी भला नहीं होगा। शनिवार को दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा सेक्टर 37 स्थित लॉ भवन में पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट की बार काउंसिल के कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों के मुद्दे गंभीर हैं और उन्हें गंभीरता से ही लेने की जरूरत है।उनके साथ किसी भी तरह का अन्याय नहीं होना चाहिए।

युवा लॉयर्स को संबोधित करते हुए हुड्‌डा ने कहा- वकालत एक बेहद गंभीर पेशा है और इसे जिम्मेदारी से निभाना। इस मौके पर पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट की बार एसोसिएशन के चेयरमैन करणजीत सिंह सहित रोहतक, संगरूर, झज्जर और करनाल की बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान भी शामिल रहे। इस दौरान लगभग 300 बच्चों को नामांकन प्रमाण पत्र प्रदान किए गए।

