JMCH-32 में भर्ती हैं अभिनेत्री:चंडीगढ़ में बेड से उठते समय सांसद किरण खेर का हाथ हुआ फ्रैक्चर, सर्जरी शुरू

चंडीगढ़5 मिनट पहले
किरण खेर को एनेस्थीसिया दिया गया है और उनकी सर्जरी चल रही है। 
  • बुधवार देर रात करीब 11 बजे हुआ ये हादसा
  • तीन महीने पहले खेर का पैर फ्रैक्चर हुआ था

चंडीगढ़ से भाजपा सांसद किरण खेर के हाथ में फ्रैक्चर हो गया है। इलाज के लिए उन्हें जीएमसीएच-32 में भर्ती किया गया है। जहां उन्हें एनेस्थीसिया दिया गया है और उनकी सर्जरी चल रही है। बुधवार देर रात करीब 11 बजे जब वह बेड से उठते वक्त वह गिर गईं, जिससे उन्हें फ्रैक्चर हो गया। इसके बाद डॉक्टर को घर बुलाया गया लेकिन स्थिति ज्यादा गंभीर होने के चलते उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करवा दिया गया, जिसके बाद अब उनके हाथ की सर्जरी की जा रही है।

दो साल पहले लोकसभा स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन को रिसीव करने चंडीगढ़ एयरपोर्ट पहुंचीं सांसद किरण खेर का एयरपोर्ट पर पांव फिसल गया और वह दाएं कंधे के बल जमीन पर गिर गईं थी। इस कारण उनके कंधे में माइनर फ्रैक्चर हो गया था। इसके बाद उन्हें सेक्टर-32 के गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कालेज एवं अस्पताल ले जाया गया था और उनके कंधे को सपोर्ट लगाई गई थी।

तीन साल पहले सनातन धर्म मंदिर में सोलर पावर प्लांट का उद्घाटन करने गईं एक्ट्रेस और सांसद किरण खेर का कालीन में पैर फंसकर मुड़ गया था और उनके पैर में हेयर लाइन फ्रैक्चर आया था। तब भी उनका इलाज जीएमसीएच-32 में चला था।

