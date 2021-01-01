पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

2021-22 का प्रस्तावित बजट:इमारतों-सड़कों पर 80 और वॉटर सप्लाई पर 55 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करेगा नगर निगम

चंडीगढ़
प्रस्तावित बजट - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रस्तावित बजट
  • का प्रस्तावित बजट

नगर निगम ने 2021-22 के लिए प्रस्तावित बजट 1597 करोड़ 9 लाख रखा है जबकि खर्च 1627 करोड़ होगा। इसमें 443 करोड़ 45 लाख कैपिटल हेड और 1183 करोड़ 55 लाख रेवेन्यू हेड में खर्च होगा। इस हिसाब से 31 मार्च 2022 में 29 करोड़ 91 लाख घाटा रहेगा। निगम का 2021-22 का प्रस्तावित बजट करीब 48 करोड़ 69 लाख के घाटे से शुरू होगा।

निगम के साल 2021-22 के प्रस्तावित ड्राफ्ट बजट को शुक्रवार निगम की वित्त एवं अनुबंध कमेटी (फाइनेंस एंड कॉन्ट्रैक्ट कमेटी) ने निगम सदन की मंजूरी की सिफारिश कर दी। वहीं, एमसी को प्रशासन से इलेक्ट्रिसिटी ड्यूटी के 26 करोड़ 60 लाख और मिलने हैं। यह मामला वित्त एवं अनुबंध कमेटी मेंबर सतीश कैंथ ने उठाया।

अगर ग्रांट इन एड में इसे शामिल किया है तो इसके आगे लिखना था कि प्रशासन से कितने प्रतिशित शेयर मिलेगा। अगर शेयर नहीं लिखा है तो यह एमसी का हिस्सा बनता है। इसे प्रशासन से डायरेक्ट मांगा जाए। क्योंकि यह फंड दिल्ली कंसलोडेटिड फंड में जमा नहीं हो रहा है। इस बार निगम ने प्रशासन से ग्रांट इन एड 1176 करोड़ मांगे हैं जबकि पिछले साल 1172 करोड़ मांगे थे।

पिछले सालों से इसी तरह से निगम का प्रस्तावित बजट बनता रहा है। इसमें फोर्थ दिल्ली फाइनेंस कमीशन की रिकमेंडेशन की जाती रही है। लेकिन प्रशासन से ग्रांट इन एड के आधे भी नहीं मिलते हैं। इसके कारण निगम का बजट सीधा 600 करोड़ कम हो जाता है। इसकी वजह से पिछले चार साल से शहर के प्रोजेक्ट प्रभावित हो रहे हैं।

निगम 2021-22 के प्रस्तावित बजट में अपने संसाधनों से 469 करोड़ 78 लाख रुपए जुटाएगा और 1176 करोड़ ग्रांट इन एड के मांगे हैं। इस तरह से निगम के पास 1645 करोड़ 78 लाख होगा। इसमें से 31 मार्च 2021 को होने वाले 48 करोड़ 69 लाख के घाटे को कम करने से प्रस्तावित बजट 1597 करोड़ 9 लाख बजट बनता है।

जबकि खर्च 1627 करोड़ करना है। निगम को अपने कर्मचारियों की सैलरी और जरूरी खर्च पर साल में 550 करोड़ खर्च करना पड़ता है। निगम को प्रशासन से पिछले साल ग्रांट इन एड के 425 करोड़ मिले थे। प्रशासन से मांगे 1172 करोड़ थे।

1597.9 करोड़ रुपए का प्रस्तावित बजट...

  • 1627 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करने हैं
  • 443 करोड़ 45 लाख कैपिटल हेड में खर्च होंगे
  • 1183 करोड़ 55 लाख रेवेन्यू हेड में खर्च होगा।

यहां से आएगा पैसा...

  • 469.78 करोड़ रुपए निगम
  • अपने संसाधनों
  • से जुटाएगा।
  • 1176 करोड़ ग्रांट इन एड
  • के रूप में मांगे हैं।

कहां कितनी राशि खर्च होगी...

  • बिल्डिंग एंड रोड80 करोड़
  • सिविल वर्क्स पर 43 करोड़
  • वाॅटर सप्लाई 55 करोड़
  • सीवरेज 27 करोड़
  • स्टॉर्म वाॅटर ड्रेन 8 करोड़
  • इलेक्ट्रिफिकेशन 6 करोड़
  • लैंड स्केपिंग/हॉर्टिकल्चर 15 करोड़
  • नॉन रेजिडेंशियल बिल्डिंग 23 करोड़
  • गांव में इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर फैसिलिटीज47.25 करोड़
  • ईडब्ल्यूएस कॉलोनी में बेसिक अमिनिटीज18.50 करोड़
  • माइनर इरिगेशन 10.50 करोड़
  • सैनिटेशन एंड अलाइड सर्विसेज 24.90 करोड़
  • फायर एंड इमरजेंसी सर्विस 9.40 करोड़
  • एमसी डायरेक्टोरेट 5.50 करोड़
  • ट्रांसपोर्ट सेक्शन 31 करोड़
  • वार्ड डेवलपमेंट फंड 23.60 करोड़
  • स्वच्छ भारत मिशन4 करोड़
  • रेजिडेंशियल बिल्डिंग7 करोड़
  • प्राइमरी हेल्थ 80 लाख
  • सहज सफाई केंद्र 2.20 करोड़
  • स्वीपर्स के लिए शेड2 करोड़

पीजीआई ने बजट में मांगे 2 हजार करोड़...
चंडीगढ़ पीजीआई ने वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-2021 के लिए केंद्र से बजट में 2 हजार करोड़ रुपए की मांग की है। इसमें 1207 करोड़ रुपए स्टाफ सैलरी के प्रस्तावित हैं। पीजीआई के फाइनेंशियल एडवाइजर (एफए) कुमार अभय ने बताया कि हाल ही में और डॉक्टर्स की रिक्रूटमेंट हुई है।

उसके लिए सप्लीमेंटरी बजट और पैसा मांगा जाएगा। पिछले साल पीजीआई ने 1900 करोड़ मांगे थे। हालांकि, इसमें से 1500 करोड़ ही मिले थे। हालांकि सप्लीमेंट्री बजट में पीजीआई को और पैसा भी आया था।

