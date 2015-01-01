पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:पार्षद व विपक्षी नेता देविंदर सिंह बबला ने लिखा पंजाब के राज्यपाल व चंडीगढ़ के प्रशासक बदनोर और एमपी खेर को पत्र,कहा पंजाब और हरियाणा की तर्ज पर हों चुनाव

चंडीगढ़20 मिनट पहले
बबला ने कहा कि एक साल मेयर के लिए बहुत कम होता है। न उसके पास एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर पावर है और ऐसा लगता है कि एक डमी मेयर की सीट पर बैठा है।
  • कहा- नगर निगम मेयर का चुनाव सीधा होना चाहिए जिसमें सभी शहरवासी वोट करें और शहर के मेयर को कार्यकाल 5 साल का हो

वार्ड बंदी के बाद नगर निगम चुनावों के लिए गहमा गहमी तेज़ को हो गई है। विपक्षी दलों द्वारा वार्ड बंदी को लेकर आपत्तियां तो दर्ज करवाई जा ही रही हैं और ये भी कहा जा रहा है कि 26 से 35 वार्ड होने से फायदा भाजपा को भी होगा। वहीं अब नगर निगम पार्षद व विपक्षी नेता देविंदर सिंह बबला ने पंजाब के राज्यपाल व चंडीगढ़ के प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर और एमपी किरण खेर को पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम के चुनाव पंजाब और हरियाणा की तर्ज पर होने चाहिए।

अपने पत्र में बबला ने लिखा है कि नगर निगम मेयर का चुनाव सीधा होना चाहिए जिसमें सभी शहरवासी वोट करें और शहर के मेयर को कार्यकाल 5 साल का होना चाहिए। जब चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम में पंजाब म्युनिसिपल एक्ट लगता है तो क्यों न चुनाव भी उसी एक्ट के नीचे होने चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि वह भाजपा के पूर्व सांसद सतपाल जैन का भी समर्थन करते हैं जिसमें उन्होंने भी यही मांग कुछ दिन पहले उठाई थी।

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि एक साल मेयर के लिए बहुत कम होता है। न उसके पास एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर पावर है और ऐसा लगता है कि एक डमी मेयर की सीट पर बैठा है। इसलिए शहर की भलाई के लिये मेयर का सीधा चुनाव होना जरूरी है जिस से मेयर के पास पावर होगी। वो बिना झिझक हर फैसला खुद ले सकता है।अफसरशाही मेयर के नीचे होगी, अभी तो अफसरशाही ही मेयर के पैर नही लगने देती। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है कि आप दोनों इसपर सहमति बना शहर की भलाई के लिए और नगर निगम को सुचारु रूप से चलाने के लिए मेयर के चुनाव चंडीगढ़ की जनता पर छोड़ें।

