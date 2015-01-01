पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीनेट इलेक्शन टालने का मामला:नागरा ने कहा -पीयू का लोकतांत्रिक ढांचा बदलने का प्रयास न करें वीसी

चंडीगढ़14 मिनट पहले
  • विभिन्न राजनीतिक संगठनों में काम कर रहे पीयूसीएससी के प्रेसिडेंट और पूर्व स्टूडेंट नेता हुए एकजुट

पीयू का लोकतांत्रिक ढांचा सदियों पुराना है। पंजाब तीन स्टेट में बंटा, लेकिन इसका ढांचा नहीं बदला। पंजाब री-यूनियन एक्ट के तहत पीयू और पीएयू में केंद्र को नीतियां बनाने का अधिकार है, लेकिन बिना पंजाब सरकार की सहमति के वे इसमें बदलाव नहीं कर सकते। इसलिए सीनेट इलेक्शन को टालकर पूरा सिस्टम बदलने की कोशिश कर रहे वीसी पंजाब और यूनिवर्सिटी का इतिहास याद रखें।

ये कहना था फतेहगढ़ साहिब से विधायक कुलजीत सिंह नागरा का। नागरा 1993 से 1996 तक पीयू कैंपस स्टूडेंट्स काउंसिल प्रेसिडेंट रहे हैं। मंगलवार को सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियों में एक्टिव पूर्व स्टूडेंट नेता पार्टी लाइन को छोड़कर इस प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस और बाद में मीटिंग में शामिल हुए।

2001 के प्रेसिडेंट और 2002 से 2004 तक प्रेसिडेंट रहे मलविंदर कंग, संतोखविंदर सिंह नाभा, 2006 के प्रेसिडेंट दलबीर गोल्डी, 2009 के प्रेसिडेंट अमित भाटिया, 2018 की प्रेसिडेंट कनुप्रिया, 2019 के प्रेसिडेंट चेतन चौधरी, पहले सोपू और फिर कांग्रेस में एक्टिव हरप्रीत मुल्तानी, पहले पुसू और अब शिअद में एक्टिव सिमरन ढिल्लों और मनोज लुबाणा एक ही मंच पर थे।

किसान बिलों के विरोध में भाजपा से इस्तीफा देने वाले मलविंदर कंग ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार का नारा लोकशाही को समाप्त करने का रहा है। यही रवैया उनका पीयू को लेकर है। सोपू के प्रेसिडेंट रहे पंजाब यूथ कांग्रेस के मौजूदा प्रेसिडेंट बरिंदर ढिल्लों ने कहा कि पीयू सीनेट इलेक्शन को खत्म करके ये लोग पीयू को केंद्र के अंतर्गत लाना चाहते हैं।

पीयू पर पंजाब का दावा खत्म करके चंडीगढ़ पर पंजाब के दावे को कमजोर करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। चंडीगढ़ काे केंद्र के हवाले करने की साजिश को रोकने के लिए हरियाणा के नेताओं को भी आगे आना चाहिए।

कोरोना से बचने के लिए मास्क जरूरी है, लेकिन इन्होंने नहीं पहना।

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी कैंपस स्टूडेंट काउंसिल के सभी पुराने नेता पार्टी लाइन को छोड़कर स्टूडेंट सेंटर पर जुटे।

पुराने स्टूडेंट नेताओं को जोड़ेंगे, विदेश वालों के साथ चलाएंगे सिग्नेचर कैंपेन...

अचानक प्लान की गई इस प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के बाद सभी पूर्व प्रेजिडेंट की मीटिंग हुई। इसमें तय किया कि सभी पुराने स्टूडेंट नेता जो देश या विदेश में कहीं पर भी हैं, उन्हें तलाशा जाए। देश में रहने वाले पूर्व स्टूडेंट्स को कैंपस बुलाया जाए और विदेश में रहने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के साथ सिग्नेचर कैंपेन प्लान किया जाए।

इसके साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर ‘सेव पीयू सेफ डेमोक्रेसी’ कैंपेन चलता रहेगा। सभी स्टूडेंट संगठनों की जॉइंट एक्शन कमेटी पहले ही बन चुकी है, जो अब टीचर्स एसोसिएशन और नॉन टीचिंग एसोसिएशन के साथ भी संपर्क करेगी और इसके बाद एक एल्यूमनाई और टीचर व नॉन टीचिंग का साझा प्रोटेस्ट इसी महीने किया जाएगा।

