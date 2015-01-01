पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चाैथा मिलिट्री लिट्रेचर फेस्टिवल:इस बार सुखना लेक पर नहीं लगेगा मेला; शुक्रवार से शुरू होगा वर्चुअल फेस्ट, रक्षामंत्री करेंगे उद्घाटन

चंडीगढ़2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शेरगिल ने बताया कि हालांकि वरिष्ठ आर्मी ऑफिसर्स और गैलेंट्री अवाॅर्ड विजेताओं व स्कूल स्टूडेंट्स के साथ होने वाले संवाद सेशन और आर्मी के वेपन व गाड़ियों को डिस्पले करती वर्चुअल एग्जिबीशन को इस बार पहले ही ऑनलाइन आयोजित कर लिया गया है।

शुक्रवार से तीन दिवसीय मिलिट्री लिट्रेचर फेस्टिवल 2020 का चौथ एडमिशन शुरू हो रहा है। इसका उद्घाटन डिफेंस मिनिस्टर राजनाथ सिंह करेंगे। हर साल यह फेस्टिवल चंडीगढ़ की सुखना लेक पर होता था लेकिन कोविड 19 के चलते इस बार पूरे वर्चुअली करवाया जा रहा है। सभी सेशन ऑनलाइन हो रहे हैं और एक्सपर्ट्स ऑनलाइन ही जुड़ेंगे। फेस्टिवल में नयापन लाने के लिए विदेशी आर्मी ऑफिसर और कई बॉलीवुड आर्टिस्ट भी पार्टिसिपेट कर रहे हैं। सभी इवेंट्स का फेसबुक और यूट्यूब सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से लाइव टेलीकास्ट किया जाएगा।

गुरुवार को मिलिट्री लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल सोसायटी के चीफ और पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री के चीफ एडवाइजर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल (रिटायर्ड) टीएस शेरगिल ने सेक्टर 3 स्थित पंजाब भवन में इसकी जानकारी दी। शेरगिल ने बताया कि उनकी इच्छा तो यही थी कि हर बार की तरह इस बार भी इस फेस्टिवल को उसी वेन्यू पर आयोजित किया जाए। लेकिन कोविड 19 के चलते नहीं हो पाया। फिर सोचा अगले साल फरवरी में ही इस बार का और अगले दिसंबर 2021 में होने वाले फेस्टिवल को मिलाकर एक फेस्टिवल कर लेंगे।

लेकिन फिर ये बात भी सामने आई कि कोविड 19 का पता नहीं कब तक चलेगा। ऐसे में किसी को बुलाकर क्यों रिस्क लेना। बेहतर है कि इसे वर्चुअल प्लेटफॉर्म पर ही आयोजित कर लिया जाए। इसके बाद तीन महीने वर्चुअल परफॉर्मेंस की प्लानिंग में लग गया।शेरगिल ने बताया कि सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज था सही सब्जेक्ट्स और सही लोगों को ढूंढना। उन्होंने बताया कि फेस्टिवल का समय दोपहर तीन से रात 8 बजे तक रखा गया है ताकि ज्यादातर लोग इसमें शामिल हो सकें।

बच्चों को करूंगा मिस

शेरगिल ने बताया कि हालांकि वरिष्ठ आर्मी ऑफिसर्स और गैलेंट्री अवाॅर्ड विजेताओं व स्कूल स्टूडेंट्स के साथ होने वाले संवाद सेशन और आर्मी के वेपन व गाड़ियों को डिस्पले करती वर्चुअल एग्जिबीशन को इस बार पहले ही ऑनलाइन आयोजित कर लिया गया है। एग्जिबीशन में रेगिस्तान और पहाड़ों में इस्तेमाल होने वाले आर्म्स एंड एम्युनिशंस को डिस्पले किया गया था जिनके लिंक भी यूट्यूब पर हैं। अच्छी बात ये है कि इस बार का फेस्ट बेहद हिट रहेगा। इसका अंदाजा यहीं से लगाया जा सकता है कि प्री-लिट फेस्ट इवेंट को ही 15 लाख से अधिक लोग लाइक कर चुके हैं।

लेकिन मैं इस बार सबसे ज्यादा मैं स्कूल बच्चों को मिस करूंगा। इसमें हम आसपास के गवर्नमेंट स्कूलों के स्टूडेंट्स को बस में बिठाकर लाते थे और जाते वक्त उन्हें याद रखने के लिए बैग्स और बाकी चीजें देते थे। इन बच्चों के साथ लंच के दौरान देखा कि इन्होंने लाइन में लगकर लंच लिया। इतना ही नहीं, पूरे डिसिप्लिन के साथ खाया और लालच में आकर कुछ भी दूसरी बार नहीं उठाया। बोले, हर बार ये फेस्ट एक मेले की तरह होता था, इस बार वह माहोल मिस करूंगा।

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री के चीफ एडवाइजर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल (रिटायर्ड) टीएस शेरगिल।
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री के चीफ एडवाइजर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल (रिटायर्ड) टीएस शेरगिल।

जय जवान जय किसान का थीम

शेरगिल ने कहा कि मौजूदा समय में जवान और किसान दोनों ही हमारे लिए प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। इसलिए इस बार के फेस्टिवल का थीम जय जवान जय किसान रहेगा। चीफ गेस्ट राजनाथ सिंह शुक्रवार सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे इसका दिल्ली से ही वर्चुअल उद्घाटन करेंगे। वहीं पंजाब के गवर्नर वीपी सिंह बदनौर और मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह स्पेशल गेस्ट होंगे। फेस्टिवल के लिए सेक्टर 10 स्थित होटल माउंट व्यू में एक विशेष स्टूडियो तैयार किया गया है।

18 को राफेल विमानों के बारे में मिलेगी जानकारी

फेस्टिवल में तीन दिन तक आर्मी से जुड़ी 13 पैनल डिस्कशन होगी।तीनों सेनाओं के मौजूदा और पूर्व अधिकारियों के साथ ही वीरता पुरस्कार प्राप्त सैनिक भी इनमें शामिल रहेंगे। बाॅलीवुड से राइटर जावेद अख्तर, एक्टर गुल पनाग, शोभा डे और प्रसून जोशी भी पैनल डिस्कशन का हिस्सा होंगे। फेस्टिवल में लेफ्टिनेट जनरल (रिटायर्ड) डीएस हुड्डा, लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल (रिटा.) एचएस पनाग, ले. जनरल राज शुक्ला, मेजर जनरल बीके शर्मा, एडमिरल सुनाल लांबा, लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एसएस मेहता जैसे आर्मी अफसरों को भी सुनने का मौका मिलेगा। 18 दिसंबर को ही बुक डिस्कशन और हाल ही में भारतीय वायुसेना में शामिल किए गए राफेल विमान के बारे में भी जानकारी मिलेगी।

