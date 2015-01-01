पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंज्यूमर कमीशन ने कहा:गाड़ियों में स्पीड अलार्म जरूरी ताकि अपनी और दूसरों की जान बच सके

चंडीगढ़26 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • देश में बीमारी से ज्यादा लोग सड़क हादसों में मरते हैं
  • कस्टमर ने गाड़ी में हाई स्पीड अलार्म के खिलाफ दायर की थी याचिका
  • जज ने शिकायत को गलत बताते हुए खारिज किया

अपने देश में लोग बीमारियों से ज्यादा सड़क हादसों में जान गंवाते हैं। ज्यादातर सड़क हादसों की वजह ओवर स्पीड ही होती है। 120 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से गाड़ी चलाने से शायद ड्राइवर को खुशी मिले, लेकिन इससे लोगों की जान को खतरा हो सकता है। इसलिए गाड़ियों में हाई स्पीड अलार्म जरूरी हैं। एक ऑर्डर पर फैसला सुनाते हुए कंज्यूमर कमीशन ने ये टिप्पणी की।

सेक्टर-20 के विशाल चोपड़ा ने गाड़ी में हाई स्पीड अलार्म के खिलाफ कंज्यूमर कमीशन में शिकायत दी थी लेकिन उनकी ये शिकायत कमीशन ने खारिज कर दी। चोपड़ा ने कमीशन में दी शिकायत कहा था कि उन्होंने मई 2018 में मारुति सुजूकी ब्रीजा कार खरीदी थी जिसकी कीमत 9 लाख 76 हजार 715 रुपए थी।

कुछ दिन बाद जब वे चंडीगढ़ से दिल्ली जा रहे थे तो उन्होंने नोटिस किया उनकी गाड़ी में एक बीप की आवाज आ रही थी। उन्होंने इस बारे में कंपनी के अधिकारियों से बात की। उन्होंने बताया कि गाड़ी में हाई स्पीड अलार्म लगा हुआ है जोकि सरकार के निर्दशों पर ही हर गाड़ी में लगाया जाता है।

इस सिस्टम के तहत अगर गाड़ी की स्पीड 80 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे से ऊपर जाती है तो उसमें एक हल्की बीप बजती है और जब गाड़ी 120 से ऊपर जाती है तो वह आवाज और तेज होने लगती है। जब तक गाड़ी की स्पीड कम नहीं होगी ये आवाज लगातार बजती रहेगी। लेकिन चोपड़ा ने कहा कि कंपनी ने उन्हें पहले इस अलार्म के बारे में नहीं बताया था। जिस पर उन्होंने कंपनी के खिलाफ कंज्यूमर फोरम में शिकायत दी।

120 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से गाड़ी चलाने से शायद ड्राइवर को खुशी मिले, लेकिन इससे लोगों की जान को खतरा हो सकता है

कंपनी ने कंज्यूमर कमीशन में अपना पक्ष रखते हुए कहा कि भारत सरकार के निर्देशों पर और मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के तहत ही गाड़ियों में हाई स्पीड वॉर्निंग अलार्म लगाया गया है। ये गाड़ी का सेफ्टी फीचर है जिसे कस्टमर के कहने पर भी हटाया नहीं जा सकता। कमीशन ने दोनों पक्षों की बहस सुनने के बाद कहा कि शिकायतकर्ता के साथ-साथ दूसरों की जान की भी कीमत है।

शिकायतकर्ता चाहते हैं कि वे गाड़ी को 120 किलोमीटर की स्पीड पर चलाएं और उन्हें कोई वॉर्निंग भी न मिले, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हो सकता। इसलिए कंज्यूमर कमीशन ने शिकायतकर्ता की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया।

