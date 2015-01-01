पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफेक्ट:चंडीगढ़ में न पटाखे बिकेंगे न फोड़ सकेंगे, बच्चों ने जलाए तो पेरेंट्स को हो सकती है 1 साल कैद

चंडीगढ़44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • ये दिवाली बिन पटाखों वाली...

इस दिवाली चंडीगढ़ में न पटाखे बिकेंगे और न ही बजेंगे। चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट 2005 के तहत पटाखे बेचने और जलाने पर रोक लगा दी है। निर्देशों में लिखा गया है कि कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे और प्रदूषण को देखते हुए ये निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। निर्देशों का उल्लघंन करने पर 1 साल की कैद और जुर्माना लगाया जा सकता है।

अगर वाॅयलेशन करने से दूसरों की जिंदगी खतरे में पड़ती है तो 2 साल की कैद भी हो सकती है। धारा-188 के तहत 1 से 6 महीने की कैद या सजा और मैक्सिमम 200-1000 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया जा सकता है। अगर छोटे बच्चे भी पटाखे जलाते हैं तो जिम्मेदारी उनके माता-पिता की होगी। उन पर केस दर्ज होगा।

प्रशासन ने पटाखे बेचने के लिए दिए जाने वाले लाइसेंस का ड्रॉ तो निकाल दिया था, लेकिन कह दिया था कि लाइसेंस मिलने से पहले पटाखों का स्टॉक मत खरीदना। हालांकि कई लोगों ने ऑर्डर दे दिए थे। कुछ के पास पिछले साल का स्टॉक पड़ा था।

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने 2 नवंबर को एक नोटिस केंद्र के साथ ही राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों को किया था। इसमें दिवाली पर पटाखों की बिक्री और इस्तेमाल पर रोक को लेकर कहा गया। 3 नवंबर को ही प्रशासक ने कार्यवाही करने के लिए एडवाइजर को कहा। इसी दिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पटाखे न जलाए जाने को लेकर एक एडवाइजरी जारी कर दी।

मोहाली...
बिकेंगे भी जलेंगे भी... मोहाली जिले में पटाखे बेचने तथा जलाने पर कोई पाबंदी नहीं है। पटाखे बेचने के लिए लाइसेंस दे दिए गए हैं। दिवाली पर रात 8 से 10 बजे तक पटाखे जला सकते हैं। इसके बाद पटाखे जलाए ताे कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पंचकूला...
पटाखे बेचने पर लगाई पाबंदी... हरियाणा में पटाखे बेचने पर सरकार ने पाबंदी लगा दी है। मतलब साफ है कि पंचकूला में भी पटाखे नहीं बिकेंगे और न ही जलेंगे।

दिवाली पर बढ़ जाता है एयर पाॅल्यूशन...

  • जगह 2019 2018 2017
  • सेक्टर-22 371 एक्यूआई 311 240
  • सेक्टर-17 247 एक्यूआई 177 137
  • पेक-12 280 एक्यूआई 297 247

शादियों में भी नहीं कर सकेंगे आतिशबाजी...

पटाखों पर पाबंदी के निर्देश दिवाली ही नहीं बल्कि शादी समारोहों पर भी लागू रहेंगे। नवंबर महीने में ही करीब 500 से ज्यादा शादियां चंडीगढ़ में होनी हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक प्रशासन इन निर्देशों को न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन तक जारी रखा सकता है।

ये गलत फैसला है
अगर पाबंदी लगानी थी तो एक महीना पहले लगाते। अब तो 7-8 दिन ही बचे हैं। जिन व्यापारियों ने स्टाॅक खरीद लिया है, उन्हें नुकसान होगा। प्रशासन इस फैसले पर पुर्नविचार करे।
चिरंजीव सिंह, चेयरमैन चंडीगढ़ व्यापार मंडल

व्यापारियों को नुकसान

प्रेसिडेंट चंडीगढ़ कांग्रेस प्रशासन को समय पर ये फैसला करना चाहिए था, ताकि व्यापारियों को नुकसान न होता। पहले फार्म भरवा लिए गए, उसके बाद पाबंदी लगा दी। फैसले पर प्रशासन को पुर्नविचार करना चाहिए। प्रदीप छाबड़ा,

