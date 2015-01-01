पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:पेक में नए भर्ती होने वालों को मिलेगा अब नया ग्रेड

चंडीगढ़40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कन्वोकेशन में 600 से अधिक डिग्रियां देने के लिए दी जाएगी मंजूरी
  • एक एमटेक बंद करने का प्रस्ताव, घटेगा मोबाइल भत्ता

पंजाब इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज डीम्ड टू बी यूनिवर्सिटी (पेक) में भर्ती होने वाले मुलाजिमों को अब पंजाब सरकार की तर्ज पर केंद्र सरकार वाला ग्रेड ही दिया जाएगा। चंडीगढ़ में पंजाब के ही सर्विस लॉग लागू होते हैं इसलिए यहां पर वेतनमान केंद्र सरकार के मुलाजिमों से अधिक था लेकिन अब पंजाब सरकार ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है कि केंद्र सरकार के मुलाजिमों से अधिक वेतन नहीं दिया जाना है इसलिए नई भर्ती होने वाले मुलाजिमों को अब केंद्र सरकार वाला वेतनमान ही मिलना है।

वीरवार को होने वाली बोर्ड ऑफ गवर्नर्स की मीटिंग में यह प्रस्ताव रखा जाना है। इंस्टीट्यूट में भर्ती का प्रोसेस पहले ही जारी है इसलिए बीओजी को ही निर्णय लेना है कि विज्ञापन का कॉरिजेंडम दिया जाए या अगली बार भर्ती होने वाले लोगों पर यह नियम लागू होगा। इस समय भर्ती का प्रोसेस चालू है।

चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की ओर से आए अन्य लेटर्स को भी अप्रूव किया जाना है। इसके तहत मुलाजिमों का मोबाइल भत्ता कम किया जा रहा है। ए ग्रेड के मुलाजिमों को पहले ₹500 रुपए भत्ता मिलता था लेकिन अब इसे घटाकर 250 कर दिया गया है।

कन्वोकेशन और डिग्री अप्रूव होंगी
बेशक अभी तक कन्वोकेशन की डेट तय नहीं की है लेकिन बीओजी में डिग्री अप्रूव कराई जाएंगी। इस बार 644 अंडर ग्रेजुएट स्टूडेंट्स, 194 पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट स्टूडेंट्स और 21 पीएचडी कैंडिडेट्स को डिग्रियां दी जाएंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें