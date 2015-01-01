पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओथ सेरामनी:हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन की नवनिर्वाचित एग्जीक्यूटिव बॉडी ने नए बार काॅम्पलेक्स में ली शप्थ

चंडीगढ़37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रधान पद पर जीबीएस ढिल्लों ने शप्थ ली।
  • वरिष्ठ वकील और इलेक्शन कमेटी के चेयरमैन कुलजीत सिंह सिद्धू ने सभी को शप्थ दिलाई

पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में सोमवार को हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन की नवनिर्वाचित एग्जीक्यूटिव बॉडी ने नए बार काॅम्पलेक्स में शप्थ ली। वरिष्ठ वकील और इलेक्शन कमेटी के चेयरमैन कुलजीत सिंह सिद्धू ने सभी को शप्थ दिलाई।

सचिव पद पर शप्थ लेते चंचल के सिंगला।
प्रधान पद पर जीबीएस ढिल्लों ने शप्थ ली। यहां जिक्र योग्य है कि 2019-2020 में प्रधान पद पर रहे और प्रबल दावेदार माने जा रहे दयाल प्रताप सिंह रंधावा को पछाड़ कर ढिल्लों प्रधान पद के लिए चुने गए थे। अपनी शप्थ लेने के बाद ढिल्लों ने कहा है कि उन्हें जो जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है, वे उसे पूरी ईमानदारी से निभाएंगे। उप प्रधान पद पर विकास मलिक, सचिव पद पर चंचल के सिंगला, संयुक्त सचिव पद पर मनजीत कौर और ट्रेजरर पद पर परमप्रीत सिंह बाजवा ने शप्थ ली।

बता दें कि कोविड 19 के चलते सात महीने के बाद 6 नवंबर को हाईकोर्ट की बार काउंसिल के चुनाव हुए थे। इस बार प्रधान और उप प्रधान के पद के लिए तीन-तीन उम्मीदवारों के बीच मुकाबला हुआ था। कुल 3604 में से 2178 वोट यानीकि 60.43% वोटिंग हुई थी और देर रात चुनाव के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए गए थे।

