  • On The Instructions Of The Union Home Secretary, Even The Rates Of Flats Were Not Fixed, Then The Staff Went To The Court

कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया:केंद्रीय गृह सचिव के निर्देश पर भी तय नहीं किए फ्लैट्स के रेट, फिर काेर्ट गए कर्मचारी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कर्मचारियों का आरोप- जानबूझकर देरी कर रहे हैं अफसर, जल्द सुनवाई करने की अपील

कर्मचारियों के लिए बनने वाले मकान अभी तक विवादों में ही हैं। पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के आदेशाें के बाद अगस्त महीने में केंद्रीय गृह सचिव के साथ प्रशासन के अफसरों की मीटिंग तो हो गई लेकिन जो निर्देश उन्होंने दिए, उनको अभी तक पूरा नहीं किया जा सका। अब दोबारा से कर्मचारियों ने पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर मामले में जल्द सुनवाई करने की अपील की है।

कर्मचारियों ने कहा है कि करीब 10 साल पहले स्कीम लाॅन्च की गई थी और 3930 कर्मियों के नाम ड्राॅ के जरिए निकाले गए थे। सेक्टर-52 और 56 में 3930 मकानों के लिए जगह भी चिन्हित है, बावजूद इसके प्रशासन और चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड की तरफ से इसको लेकर कुछ काम नहीं किया गया।

एमएचए के निर्देश पर रेट फाइनल करने के लिए प्रशासन को कहा गया लेकिन जो रेट दिए गए वे बहुत ज्यादा थे। इसके खिलाफ कर्मचारियों की तरफ से हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की गई थी।

मार्च महीने में हाईकोर्ट ने मामला सुलझाने को कहा था...
मार्च महीने में हाईकोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को प्रशासन के साथ मीटिंग कर मामले को सुलझाने के लिए कहा था। लेकिन बीच में कोरोना के चलते ये मीटिंग नहीं हो पाई। 19 अगस्त काे केंद्रीय गृह सचिव ने बैठक की और प्रशासन को कहा कि वे अलग-अलग प्रपोजल से रेट तय करें और कर्मचारियों को बताएं ताकि वे फैसला ले सके कि इतने दामों पर मकान खरीद सकते हैं या नहीं।

अगस्त के बाद से लेकर अभी तक ये रेट प्रशासन की तरफ से कर्मचारियों को नहीं बताए गए। इसको लेकर दो बार लिखकर कर्मचारियों ने प्रशासन से मांग की थी। लगातार देरी किए जाने के कारण अब कर्मचारियों ने दोबारा कोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर दी।

