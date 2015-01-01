पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • On The Occasion Of Anniversary Of Nirbhaya Case First Grief Councillor Of India Renu Mathur Reminded People About The Henious Nirbhaya Case And Stressed On Need Of Grief Counseling For Such Victims Awaiting Justice.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महिलाएं बनें सशक्त व मजबूत:निर्भया रेप व हत्याकांड की बरसी पर बोलीं देश की पहली ग्रीफ काउंसलर; इस वीभत्स घटना से सबक लें

चंडीगढ़कुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंचकूला बेस्ड रेनु माथुर अधिकारिक तौर पर पंचकूला पुलिस के साथ जुड़ी हुई हैं और देश भर में क्राइम अगेंस्ट विमेन समेत अन्य कई अपराधों को लेकर महिला सशक्तिकरण की आवाज बुलंद करती रही हैं
  • रेनु माथुर ने सेक्टर 10 स्थित होटल माउंटव्यू में निर्भया को याद करते हुए उसे श्रद्धांजलि दी
  • महिलाओं को और सशक्त व मजबूत होने के लिए कहा

16 दिसंबर 2012 को दिल्ली में हुए निर्भया गैंगरेप और मर्डर ने न सिर्फ दिल्ली बल्कि देश विदेश में लोगों को झिंझोर कर रख दिया था। भले ही निर्भया के दोषी इस साल सूली पर चढ़ गए हों। लेकिन, आज भी जब वह घटना जहन में आती है तो रोंगटे खड़े हो जाते हैं। इतना ही नहीं, जब देश में आज भी वैसी कोई घटना होती है तो लोग उसकी तुलना निर्भया गैंग रेप से ही करते हैं। इसलिए बहुत जरूरी है कि पूरा देश उस घटना से सबक ले।

आज निर्भया रेप और हत्याकांड की बरसी पर देश ही पहली ग्रीफ काउंसलर रेनु माथुर ने सेक्टर 10 स्थित होटल माउंटव्यू में न सिर्फ निर्भया को याद किया,बल्कि उसे श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए उस घटना को न भूलकर उससे सबक लेने के लिए कहा। पंचकूला बेस्ड रेनु माथुर अधिकारिक तौर पर पंचकूला पुलिस के साथ जुड़ी हुई हैं और देश भर में क्राइम अगेंस्ट वूमेन समेत अन्य कई अपराधों को लेकर महिला सशक्तीकरण की आवाज बुलंद करती रही हैं।

पुलिस के साथ मिलकर रेप पीड़ित महिलाओं को मुख्य जीवन धारा से जोड़ती हैं रेनू

रेनू माथुर ने कहा कि हरियाणा पुलिस ने तो निर्भया हत्याकांड जैसी घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए अलग से महिला सेल बनाए हैं। महिला थाने भी बनाए गए हैं और उसके साथ ही रेनू माथुर को बतौर ग्रीफ काउंसलर अपने साथ जोड़ा है ताकि इस तरह की घटनाओं का शिकार हुई लड़कियों व महिलाओं की सही से काउंसलिंग हो सके और उन्हें उनके दुख से बाहर निकाल कर उन्हें एक बार फिर से मुख्य जीवन धारा के साथ जोड़ा जा सके।

महिलाएं करें खुद को मजबूत

बातचीत के दौरान रेनू माथुर ने कहा कि देश की महिलाओं को निर्भया हत्याकांड की घटना से सबक लेने की जरूरत के साथ ही खुद को इतना मजबूत करने की जरूरत भी है कि भविष्य में कोई भी अपराधी उनके साथ इस तरह का व्यवहार करने से पहले सौ बार सोचे। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि निर्भया घटना की बरसी के मौके पर देश की महिलाएं एक सबक के तौर पर इस घटना को लेंगी और खुद को इतना मजबूत कर लेंगी कि भविष्य में उनके साथ इस तरह की घटना दोबारा न हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें