हथियारों की बरामदगी:6 जिंदा कारतूस, पिस्टल और 40 ग्राम हेरोइन समेत एक गिरफ्तार

चंडीगढ़26 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया है कि विजय दिल्ली से नशा लेकर आया था और मेरठ से हथियार खरीदता था।
  • पकड़े गए आरोपी की पहचान लुधियाना के रहने वाले विजय राजपूत के रूप में हुई है

सेक्टर 17 थाना पुलिस ने एसएचओ राम रत्न शर्मा की अगुवाई में एक व्यक्ति को पिस्टल, 6 जिंदा कारतूस और 40 ग्राम हेरोइन समेत पकड़ा है। आरोपी के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट और एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पकड़े गए आरोपी की पहचान लुधियाना के रहने वाले विजय राजपूत के रूप में हुई है।

विजय चंडीगढ़ में नशा बेचने के लिए आया था। अब पुलिस आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश कर उसका रिमांड हासिल करेगी ताकि उससे पूछताछ की जा सके। वहीं पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया है कि आरोपी के खिलाफ पहले भी पंजाब में कई मामले दर्ज है जिसमें से एक मामले में वह पुलिस की कस्टडी से गैंगस्टर को छुड़वाने के प्रयास का केस दर्ज है।

गुरुवार को सेक्टर 17 थाना पुलिस ने सेक्टर 17 में नाका लगाया हुआ था। इसी दौरान आरोपी पीठ पर एक बैग लटकाकर आ रहा था। आरोपी ने पुलिस को देखा और वापिस जाने लग गया। शक होने पर पुलिस ने उसे पकड़ा और जांच की तो उसके पास से हथियार और हेरोइन बरामद हो गए।

वॉट्सऐप पर रहता था संपर्क में

आरोपी शातिर है और प्रोफेशनल तरीके से नशा सप्लाई करता है। पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया है कि विजय दिल्ली से नशा लेकर आया था और मेरठ से हथियार खरीदता था। वह अपने कस्टमर के साथ वॉट्सऐप के जरिए संपर्क में रहता था। वह चंडीगढ़ में नशा सप्लाई करने के लिए आया था। अब पुलिस आरोपी से खरीददार के बारे में पूछताछ कर रही है। इसके अलावा यह भी जांच कर रही है कि चंडीगढ़ में उसके कितने कस्टमर है जिन्हें वह नशा सप्लाई करता था।

