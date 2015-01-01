पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से एक की मौत, अब तक 300 की जा चुकी है जान

चंडीगढ़34 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 70 नए मरीज मिले, 92 मरीज ठीक होकर गए घर

शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण के मरीज बेशक थोड़े कम हुए हैं। लेकिन मौतें रोजाना हो रही हैं। शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण से मौतों का आंकड़ा 300 तक पहुंच चुका है। सेक्टर-47 में 47 साल की एक महिला जो कि गंभीर रूप से चेस्ट इंस्पेक्शन से पीड़ित थी। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते जीएमसीएच-32 में इलाज के दौरान महिला की मौत हो गई।

शनिवार को 70 नए पॉजिटिव मिले। इसके साथ ही पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 18572 हो गई है। शहर में कोविड के एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 815 हो गई है। शहर में 24 घंटों के दौरान 1268 सैंपलों की जांच की गई। शनिवार को शहर के विभिन्न हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट 92 मरीज कोरोना से ठीक होकर अपने-अपने घरों को रवाना हो गए। वहीं 164 सस्पेक्टेड मरीजों के सैंपल लिए गए, उनकी रिपोर्ट रविवार को आने की संभावना है।

मनीमाजरा में मिले 8 लोग संक्रमित
मनीमाजरा में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिलने का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। शनिवार को भी यहां से 8 संक्रमित मरीज पाए गए। वहीं, सेक्टर-43 और सेक्टर-44 से चार-चार मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए। रामदरबार व इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में तीन-तीन मरीज पॉजिटिव पाये गए। सेक्टर-37 और सेक्टर 23 से पांच-पांच मरीज संक्रमित पाए गए। इसके अलावा सेक्टर-38, 40 और 51 से तीन-तीन मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए।

मोहाली में 52, पंचकूला में 53 मरीज मिले...
शनिवार को मोहाली जिले में कोरोना के कुल 52 पॉजिटिव केस पाए गए। आइसोलेशन वार्ड्स में एडमिट 127 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर वापस गए हैं। जिले में अब तक कुल पॉजिटिव केसों का आंकड़ा 16864 हो गया हैं, जबकि 14322 मरीज काेरोना को मात देकर घर वापस चले गए हैं।

यहां 2235 लोग एक्टिव हैं और 307 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। दूसरी ओर पंचकूला में शनिवार को 53 नए मामले आए। इनमें से 36 मरीज पंचकूला के हैं, बाकी बाहरी क्षेत्रों के हैं। जिले में अब काेराेना के 12,396 मरीज हो गए हैं। इनमें 9,416 मरीज पंचकूला के रहने वाले हैं। यहां काेराेना का रिकवरी रेट 93.85 प्रतिशत है।

