पेक में शताब्दी लेक्चर सीरीज की शुरुआत:ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन को बताया वक्त की जरूरत; स्टूडेंट्स को मिलेंगे इच्छानुसार ट्रेंड टीचर

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कारनियज मेलन यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रो. राज रेड्डी ने नई नेशनल एजुकेशन पॉलिसी 2020 पर की चर्चा

पंजाब इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज डीम्ड टू बी यूनिवर्सिटी (पेक) में शताब्दी समारोह के तहत कराई जा रही लेक्चर सीरीज का पहला लेक्चर हुआ जिसमें कारनियज मेलन यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रो. राज रेड्डी ने नई एजुकेशन पॉलिसी पर डिस्कशन किया। पद्म भूषण प्रो. रेड्डी प्रेसिडेंट्स इनफार्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी एडवाइजर कमेटी के को-चेयरमैन हैं। उनके नाम 11 ऑनरेरी डॉक्टरेट और कई अवार्ड शामिल हैं।

प्रो. रेडी ने “फ्यूचर ऑफ एजुकेशन : नेशनल एजुकेशन पॉलिसी 2020” पर बात करते हुए कहा कि इस में सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बदलाव यह है कि इसमें अपने स्तर पर लर्निंग को बढ़ावा देने और फ्लैक्सिबल करिकुलम और सॉफ्ट स्किल बढ़ाने पर जोर रहेगा।

उन्होंने 5 + 3 + 3 + 3 मॉडल, एग्जामिनेशन पैटर्न में बदलाव, मिड डे मील जैसी स्पेशल स्कीम और गांव में पीजी कॉलेज की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई समेत कई चीजों के बारे में बताया। उनका कहना था कि महामारी के दौर ने बता दिया है कि ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन कितनी ज्यादा जरूरी है। क्वालिटी एजुकेशन के लिए उन्होंने जरूरी चीजों पर बात की।

उनका कहना था कि 2035 तक नई एजुकेशन पॉलिसी की मदद से ग्रॉस एनरोलमेंट को बढ़ाया जा सकता है। उन्होंने जोर दिया कि स्टूडेंट्स इंटरप्रेन्योरशिप पर जोर दें। पैसे की बजाय पैशन पर जोर देंगे तो पैसा अपने आप आ जाएगा। डायरेक्टर प्रो. धीरज सांघी और डीन एल्यूमिनी रिलेशन प्रो. दिव्या बंसल भी इस मौके पर मौजूद रही।

