चंडीगढ़:2 नवंबर से खुलेगी चंडीगढ़ पीजीआई की ओपीडी, फोन पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना जरूरी; कोरोना के चलते 7 महीने से बंद थी

चंडीगढ़4 मिनट पहले
पीजीआई में 2 नवंबर से ओपीडी शुरू की जा रही है। इसी को लेकर तैयारियां की गई है। फोटो लखवंत सिंह
  • पीजीआई के पांच विभागाें में 50-50 मरीजों को रोजाना देखा जाएगा, काेरोना संक्रमण कम होने के बाद शुरू की जा रही ओपीडी

शहर की पीजीआई मेें लगभग 7 महीनों के बाद 2 नवंबर को ओपीडी शुरू की जा रही है। न्यू ओपीडी के हर डिपार्टमेंट में हर रोज लगभग 50 मरीज देखे जाऐंगे। ओपीडी में आने से पहले मरीजों को रेजिस्ट्रेशन करवाना होगा। उसके बाद जो मरीज ज्यादा बिमार होंगे उन्हें ओपीडी में बुलाकर उसका चैकअप किया जाएगा।

ओपीडी में मरीजों के बैठने के लिए कुर्सियां लगाई गई
ओपीडी में मरीजों के बैठने के लिए कुर्सियां लगाई गई

रूटीन मरीजों को फोन पर ही टेली कंसल्टेंसी सर्विसेज चलती रहेगी। अभी पीजीआई में रोजाना 250 मरीज देखे जाऐंगे। अभी टेली कंसल्टेंसी के जरिए दो हजार से ज्यादा मरीजों को इलाज चल रहा है। इसके अलावा शहर के सेक्टर-32 के जीएमसीएम की ओपीडी को 2 नवंबर को खोला जा रहा है।

विभिन्न विभागों में 50 मरीजों को देखा जाएगा रोज

पीजीआई के एडवांस कार्डियक सेंटर, एडवांस पीडियाट्रिक सेंटर, एडवांस आई केयर सेंटर, ओरल हेल्थ साइंस सेंटर, नशामुक्ति केंद्र में रोज 50 मरीज देखे जाएंगे।

पहले रेजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा

न्यू ओपीडी: 0172-2755991 पर कॉल करके रजिस्ट्रेशन हो जाएगा। कार्ड बनकर संबंधित डिपार्टमेंट के डॉक्टर के पास पहुंचेगा। डॉक्टर मरीज से बात कर तय करेगा कि उसे कब बुलाना है। इसके बाद कार्ड पर मरीज को फिजिकली बुलाने की तारीख लिखी जाएगी। रजिस्ट्रेशन का टाइम सुबह 8 बजे से 9:30 बजे तक रहेगा।

मल्टीलेबल पार्किंग में मरीजों के बैठने की जगह बनाई

ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजों के लिए मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग में कुर्सियां लगाई गई है, जहां पहले आकर मरीज बैठेगा, उसके बाद मरीज को डॉक्टर के पास दिखाने के लिए भेजा जाएगा। मरीज को ओपीडी के अंदर आने से पहले मास्क और हाथों को सेनिटाइज करना होगा। उसके बाद उनका मेडिकल स्टाफ की ओर से स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी। स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही उन्हें डॉक्टर के पास चैकअप के लिए भेजा जाएगा। ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजों की संख्या को धीरे-धीरे बढ़ाया जाएगा।

पीजीआई की मल्टी पार्किंग में मरीजों के लिए लगाई गई कुर्सियां
पीजीआई की मल्टी पार्किंग में मरीजों के लिए लगाई गई कुर्सियां

पीजीआई के प्रवक्ता डॉ. अशोक कुमार के मुताबिक, ओपीडी में देखे जाने वाले मरीजों की अपॉइंटमेंट टेली कंसल्टेशन में दिए गए नंबरों से ही मिलेगा। कोविड-19 से बचाव के नियमों के मद्देनजर ही फिलहाल एक विभाग में 50 मरीजों को देखने का फैसला किया गया है।शहरों में कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की घटती संख्या के मद्देनजर ही अब दोबारा से ओपीडी संचालित की जा रही है। इससे पहले जीएमएसएच-16 की ओपीडी एक हफ्ता पहले शुरू हो चुकी है और वहां भी मौजूदा समय में हर विभाग में 50 मरीज ही देखे जा रहे हैं।

मरीजों के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर

गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए 7087003434, एडवांस आईकेयर सेंटर और डीडीटीसी का नंबर 0172-2755992,एडवांस कार्डियक सेंटर 0172-2755993, एडवांस पीडियाट्रिक सेंटर 0172-2755994, ओरल हेल्थ साइंस सेंटर 0172-275995 नंबरों पर संपर्क किया जा सकेगा।

पीजीआई की ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजों की पहले इस स्थान पर स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी
पीजीआई की ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजों की पहले इस स्थान पर स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी

शहर के सेक्टर-32 में भी खुलेगी ओपीडी

शहर के सेक्टर-32 स्थित गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड अस्पताल (जीएमसीएच) ने 2 नवंबर से ओपीडी शुरू करने का फैसला लिया है। पीजीआई की तर्ज पर टेलीफोन पर रेजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के बाद मरीजों को देखेगा। मरीजों को पहले मेडिकल कॉलेज के नंबरों पर कॉल करना होगा। उसके बाद डॉक्टर तय करेंगे कि किस मरीज को ओपीडी में बुलाना है, किसे टेलीफोन के माध्यम से ही परामर्श देना है।

पांच विभागों में मरीजों को देखा जाएगा

पहले फेज में पल्मोनरी मेडिसिन (सांस विशेषज्ञ), रेडियोथैरेपी (कैंसर इलाज), पीडियाट्रिक्स (शिशु विशेषज्ञ), प्रसूति व स्त्री रोग और मनोरोग शामिल हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज के आलाधिकारियों के अनुसार बिना रेजिस्ट्रेशन किसी मरीज को देखा नहीं जाएगा। मरीज को पहले मेडिकल कॉलेज के नंबर पर कॉल करना होगा। उसके बाद अस्पताल की ओर से उन्हें सूचित किया जाएगा कि किस दिन और किस वक्त पर अस्पताल में आना है। मरीजों की कोई संख्या नहीं तय की गई है। ओपीडी में आने वाले हर मरीज को कोविड- 19 के सुरक्षा मानकों का पालन करना होगा।

ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजों को निश्चित स्थान पर खड़ा होना होगा।
ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजों को निश्चित स्थान पर खड़ा होना होगा।
