विरोध प्रदर्शन:आयुष डॉक्टर्स को सर्जरी की मंजूरी के खिलाफ प्राइवेट डॉक्टर्स ने ओपीडी रखी बंद

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
आयुष डिपार्टमेंट के डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की परमिशन देने के फैसले के खिलाफ शुक्रवार इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर रहे। सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक ओपीडी बंद रखी गई। हालांकि इमरजेंसी सर्विसेज बहाल रहीं। आईएमए परिसर में इस फैसले के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।

आईएमए डॉक्टरों ने सरकार के इस फैसले के खिलाफ पहले ही हड़ताल की घोषणा कर रखी थी। ऐसे में मरीज रोजाना की तुलना में कम आये । हालांकि इमरजेंसी की स्थित वाले मरीज ही आये। आईएमए प्रेसिडेंट डॉ वनिता गुप्ता ने कहा कि आईएमए को इंडियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन स्टूडेंट नेटवर्क और जूनियर डॉक्टर एसोसिएशन भी समर्थन दे रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि हम सेंट्रल काउंसिल फॉर इंडियन मेडिसिन एक्ट के तहत आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टर को सर्जरी की अनुमति देने के मिक्सोपैथी के निर्णय को वापस लेने की मांग कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इस एक्ट के लागू होने से जनता के साथ ही आधुनिक चिकित्सा पद्धति व आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सा पद्धति सभी को नुकसान पहुंचेगा।

वहीं नीमा ( नेशनल इंटीग्रेटेड मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ) ने इसके लिए आईएमए की कड़ी आलोचना की है। आज की हड़ताल को फ्लॉप करार देते हुए नीमा के चंडीगढ़ चेप्टर की महासचिव डॉ. मीनू गांधी ने कहा है कि एलोपैथी से जुड़े अधिकतर चिकित्सक इस पेशे को व्यवसाय की तरह लेते हैं और शहरी क्षेत्रों में ही कार्यरत रहना पसंद करते हैं। उनकी ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की तरफ कोई रूचि नहीं होती।

