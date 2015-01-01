पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हथियार की बरामदगी:ऑपरेशन सेल ने देसी कट्‌टे समेत एक धरा, आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज

चंडीगढ़38 मिनट पहले
ऑपरेशन सेल की टीम ने आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश किया जहां से उसका एक दिन का पुलिस रिमांड हासिल कर लिया है।
  • आरोपी की पहचान सेक्टर 25 निवासी 22 साल के अक्षय उर्फ गोलू के रूप में हुई है

ऑपरेशन सेल की टीम ने देसी कट्‌टे समेत एक युवक को पकड़ा है। मामले में आरोपी के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। आरोपी की पहचान सेक्टर 25 निवासी 22 साल के अक्षय उर्फ गोलू के रूप में हुई है। आरोपी ने पूछताछ में कबूला है कि वह इस देसी कट्‌टे को सहारनपुर से लेकर आया था।बताया गया कि घटना के समय ऑपरेशन सेल की टीम इंस्पेक्टर रंजीत सिंह की निगरानी में एरिया में अलग-अलग जगह जाकर चेकिंग कर रही है।

इस बीच एक टीम सेक्टर 25 में मौजूद थी। घटना श्मशान घाट के सामने की है जब टीम ने अक्षय को रोककर जांच की। इस दौरान उसके पास से देसी कट्‌टा मिल गया। जिसके बाद उसे तुरंत हिरासत में ले लिया गया। ऑपरेशन सेल की टीम ने आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश किया जहां से उसका एक दिन का पुलिस रिमांड हासिल कर लिया है। अब उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है कि उसका किसी अन्य आपराधिक वारदात में हाथ तो नहीं है। वहीं सहारनपुर जाकर टीम देसी कट्‌टा बेचने वाले की भी तलाश करेगी।

