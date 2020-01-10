पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी स्कूलों का कायाकल्प:पंचकूला को मिली 53 संस्कृति मॉडल स्कूलों की सौगात, हलके के हर स्कूल में प्राइवेट स्कूल की तर्ज पर स्मार्ट क्लासरूम

पंचकूला18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुपर 100 में पंचकूला के दो स्टूडेंट्स को गुप्ता ने सम्मानित किया गया।- फोटो संदीप कौशिक
  • हरियाणा के विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञान चंद गुप्ता ने की विधिवत शुरुआत
  • गुप्ता बोले पंचकूला की जरूरतों के अनुसार विकसित हो रहा शिक्षा ढांचा

पंचकूला जिले के सरकारी स्कूलों का कायाकल्प शुरू हो गया है। मंगलवार को हरियाणा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष एवं पंचकूला से विधायक ज्ञान चंद गुप्ता ने सेक्टर-19 के सरकारी स्कूल में आयोजित समारोह में जिले के 38 प्राथमिक और 3 वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालयों को संस्कृति मॉडल स्कूल में रूपांतरित करने की विधिवत शुरुआत की।

इसके साथ ही जिले में अब कुल 53 प्राथमिक विद्यालय और 6 वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय संस्कृति मॉडल स्कूलों की श्रेणी में आ गए। इनमें से 4 वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय और 38 प्राथमिक विद्यालय पंचकूला विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आते हैं।

इस दौरान गुप्ता ने कहा कि संस्कृति मॉडल स्कूलों की जो श्रृंखला पंचकूला में विकसित हो रही है, उससे इस क्षेत्र की विशिष्ट पहचान बनेगी। पंचकूला निरंतर प्रगति पथ पर बढ़ रहा है। इसके साथ ही यहां बड़ी संख्या में कर्मचारी और कारोबारी वर्ग भी विकसित हो रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि भविष्य की जरूरतों के अनुसार शिक्षा ढांचा तैयार करना अनिवार्य हो गया है। संस्कृति मॉडल स्कूल उसी दिशा में प्रभावी प्रयास है।

हलके के हर स्कूल में होगा स्मार्ट क्लास रूम

पंचकूला विधान सभा क्षेत्र के सभी वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता अपने कोटे से स्मार्ट क्लास रूम बनवाएंगे। इसके साथ ही इन स्कूलों में स्वच्छ एवं ठंडा पेयजल उपलब्ध करवाने और शौचालय बनाने के लिए भी गुप्ता ने अपने स्वैच्छिक अनुदान से राशि देने की घोषणा की है। उन्होंने मौके पर उपस्थित शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे दो माह के भीतर इन कार्यों की योजना बनाकर सिरे चढ़ाएं।

सुपर 100 में पंचकूला के दो स्टूडेंट्स को गुप्ता ने किए सम्मानित

होनहार बच्चे को प्रोत्साहन और आर्थिक मदद देने लिए हरियाणा सरकार की ओर से चलाई जा रही विशेष योजना सुपर 100 में पंचकूला के 2 छात्र ने स्थान बनाया है। ये दोनों छात्र सेक्टर- 19 स्थित वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में पढ़ते हैं। इस योजना के तहत आयोजित परीक्षा में दसवीं कक्षा में 80 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा अंक वाले छात्र भाग लेते हैं। परीक्षा के आधार पर टॉप 100 छात्रों का चयन किया जाता है। सरकार इन 100 छात्रों की उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों या व्यावसायिक कोर्सों में दाखिले के लिए कोचिंग का प्रबंध अपने खर्च पर करती है। इनके लिए पंचकूला और गुरुग्राम में विशेष छात्रावास भी बनाए गए हैं। इस योजना के तहत सम्मानित पंचकूला सेक्टर 19 की छात्र हिमानी रावत राष्ट्रीय पात्रता परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रही है। वह सरकारी खर्च पर चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर 34 स्थित एक निजी संस्थान से कोचिंग ले रही है।

