सावधान:नकली वेबसाइट से ठगे जा रहे हैं पासपोर्ट आवेदक

मंजीत सहदेव|चंडीगढ़40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • विदेश मंत्रालय ने पासपोर्ट आवेदकों को किया सचेत, नकली वेबसाइट में जमा हो रही है फीस

पासपोर्ट आवेदन जमा करवाने वाले आवेदकों को विदेश मंत्रालय ने नकली वेबसाइट्स के प्रति सचेत किया है। इन दिनों कई नकली ऐसी वेबसाइट्स है। जो पासपोर्ट आवेदन जमा करवाने का दावा करते हैं। आवेदकों से फीस भी वसूलते हैं।

बाद में जब आवेदक अपॉइंटमेंट लेकर पासपोर्ट कार्यालय में जाता है तो उसे पता चलता है कि यह नकली है। इस तरह के सैकड़ों आवेदक इन दोनों पासपोर्ट कार्यालय में आ रहे हैं। इसी के चलते अब विदेश मंत्रालय ने पासपोर्ट आवेदकों को इन नकली वेबसाइट के प्रति सचेत किया है।

विदेश मंत्रालय ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर भी दी जानकारी

विदेश मंत्रालय ने पासपोर्ट आवेदन जमा करवाने वाले आवेदकों को इन दिनों अपनी वेबसाइट के जरिए भी इस बारे में सचेत करना शुरू कर दिया है। वेबसाइट पर यह नोटिस दिखाना शुरू किया है। ताकि आवेदक अपना पासपोर्ट आवेदन जमा करवाते समय इस बात का ध्यान रखें। ऐसी सभी वेबसाइट्स के नाम भी उसमें दिए हैं। जो लोगों को पासपोर्ट आवेदन जमा करवाने के नाम पर ठग रही है।

फीस भी ठगी पासपोर्ट आवेदकों की
ऐसी नकली वेबसाइट्स के ज़रिए सैकड़ों की संख्या में आवेदक अपनी फीस भी गंवा चुके हैं। ऐसे आवेदक रोजाना पासपोर्ट कार्यालय में अपनी शिकायत लेकर आ रहे हैं। दरअसल आवेदकों को उस समय इस बात की जानकारी मिलती है। जब वह अपना आवेदन जमा करवाने के लिए पासपोर्ट कार्यालय में आते हैं।

वहां पर आवेदक का डेटा नहीं होता। उसके बाद पासपोर्ट कार्यालय द्वारा ऐसे आवेदकों को बताया जाता है कि उसकी अपार्टमेंट नक़ली है। ऐसे आवेदकों ने सरकार की ओर से तय की गई फीस भी इन वेबसाइट के जरिए जमा करवा दी जाती है। जिसके बारे में उन्हें बाद में पता चलता है कि फीस उन्होंने निकली वेबसाइट में जमा करवाई है।

इन वेबसाइट के प्रति किया सचेत
विदेश मंत्रालय ने आवेदकों को कई वेबसाइट्स की डिटेल्स नोटिस द्वारा दर्शाई है। ताकि वे ऐसी वेबसाइट से बचे और इन वेबसाइट्स के जरिए अपना पासपोर्ट आवेदन जमा न कराए।
1 www.indiapassport.org
2 www.passportindiaportal.in
3 www.passport-sewa.in
4 www.online-passportindia.com
5 www.passport-india.in
6 www.applypassport.org
7 https:/portalpassportindia.ind.in
ऐसी सभी वेबसाइट्स के प्रति आवेदकों को सरकार द्वारा सचेत किया गया है। वहीं सरकार द्वारा अपनी वेबसाइट का ब्योरा भी बताया गया है।

इस वेबसाइट पर करें पासपोर्ट आवेदन
चंडीगढ़ के रीजनल पासपोर्ट अधिकारी शिवास कविराज बताया गया है कि आवेदकों को नकली वेबसाइट्स के प्रति सचेत किया गया है। वहीं सरकार की वेबसाइट इस प्रकार है। आवेदक अपने पासपोर्ट आवेदन इस वेबसाइट पर ही लॉगिन करें।
www.passportindia.gov.in पर भी जानकारी दी गई है कि आवेदक मोबाइल ऐप का भी इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। वह एम पासपोर्ट सेवा का इस्तेमाल करके अपना पासपोर्ट आवेदन जमा करवा सकते हैं
mpassport Sewa: रीजनल पासपोर्ट अधिकारी शिवास कविराज का कहना है कि इन दिनों ऐसी कई लोग शिकायत लेकर आ रहे हैं कि उनके आवेदन नक़ली वेबसाइट पर जमा हो रहे हैं। सभी को सचेत किया जा रहा है कि सरकार की वेबसाइट पर लॉग इन करें।

