आरोप:गलत इंतकाल के आरोप में पटवारी नायब तहसीलदार व नंबरदार अरेस्ट, कोर्ट ने जांच के लिए 7 दिनों का पुलिस रिमांड दिया

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब विजिलेंस ब्यूरो ने गांव सूंक तहसील माजरी माेहाली में शामलात जमीन के हिस्सों के बंटवारे को लेकर घपलेबाजी करने के आरोप में नायब तहसीलदार, पटवारी और प्रॉपर्टी डीलर शाम लाल गुज्जर और गुरनाम सिंह नंबरदार को अरेस्ट कर 8 के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। सभी को मोहाली कोर्ट में पेश कर 7 दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है।

मामले की जांच के दौरान दस्तावेजों से पाया गया कि गांव सूंक की शामलात संबंधी एडीसी के 2016 के फैसले के मुताबिक उस समय के नायब तहसीलदार माजरी वरिंदरपाल सिंह, कानूनगो रघबीर सिंह और पटवारी इकबाल सिंह ने शामलात प्रॉपर्टी डीलर शाम लाल गुज्जर, गुरनाम सिंह नंबरदार और अन्य के साथ मिलकर जमीन के हिस्सों के विभाजन के बारे में इंतकाल दर्ज किए थे। इंतकाल करते समय इन व्यक्तियों ने 1295 एकड़ ज़मीन के विभाजन में से गांव सूंक के 24 हिस्सेदार, जिनमें बलजीत कौर, नसीब सिंह , बंता सिंह, उजागर सिंह आदि के तकरीबन 117 एकड़ जमीन के हिस्से कम कर दिए थे। जबकि कई ऐसे हिस्सेदार भी जोड़ दिए जो इस गांव के निवासी ही नहीं थे।

करोडों की जमीन दूसरे लोगों को बेच दी...जमीन के हिस्सों काे बढ़ाने -घटाने के कारण 99 एकड़ 4 कनाल 14.32 मरले का फर्क पाया गया है और कई ऐसे हिस्सेदार हैं, जो इस गांव के निवासी ही नहीं हैं। आरोपियों ने मिलकर यह जमीन मुखत्यार नामों के द्वारा आगे आनंद खोसला, निशान सिंह आदि व्यक्तियों को करोड़ों रुपए में बेच दी थी।

