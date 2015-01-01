पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन:पेक ने 100वें साल में किया प्रवेश, गवर्नर ने मदद का दिया आश्वासन

चंडीगढ़36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑनलाइन हुआ प्रोग्राम, डिस्टिंग्विश्ड एलुमनाई सम्मानित, नाटक के जरिए इंस्टिट्यूट याद कराया

पंजाब इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज डीम्ड टू बी यूनिवर्सिटी (पेक) ने सोमवार को शो में साल में प्रवेश कर लिया, जिसका जश्न ऑनलाइन ही मनाया गया। शाम लगभग 6:30 बजे शुरू हुए इस प्रोग्राम में चीफ गेस्ट रहे यूटी के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर और पंजाब के गवर्नर बी पी सिंह बदनोर में कॉलेज के सफर और एल्यूमनाई के योगदान को याद करते हुए हर तरह की मदद का आश्वासन दिया।

हालांकि इस खास साल के लिए उन्होंने यूटी एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन की ओर से कोई खास अनाउंसमेंट नहीं की। प्रोग्राम की अध्यक्षता की डायरेक्टर प्रो धीरज सांघी ने। उन्होंने कॉलेज की ओर से अगले 2 साल तक चलने वाले प्रोग्राम को साझा किया। उनका कहना था कि कोविड-19 के कारण बेशक हालात कुछ भी हों लेकिन जोश में कोई कमी नहीं है।

कॉलेज के इतिहास को साझा किया पीयू के पूर्व वाइस चांसलर और कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर अरुण कुमार ग्रोवर ने। इसके बाद डिस्टिंग्विश्ड एलुमनाई अवॉर्ड और यंग इल्यूमिना इस अवार्ड दिए गए। इसके लिए लगभग 100 नॉमिनेशन आए थे। अवाॅर्ड सेरेमनी के बाद सब ने अपने दिल की बातें कहीं और बाद में कल्चरल इवेंट्स कराए गए। इसमें नाटक के जरिए स्टूडेंट्स ने अपने सीनियर्स को बताया पहले और आज के वक्त का फर्क।

---यह हुए सम्मानित---

प्रो. एस सी हांडा, 1963, सिविल इंजीनियरिंग...आईआईटी रुड़की से 2004 में रिटायर हुए प्रो होंडा ने अनुश्रुति अकैडमी फॉर डीफ की स्थापना की है और वह 1998 में दिव्यांगों की मदद के लिए बेस्ट इंडिविजुअल अवार्ड तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेई के हाथों पा चुके हैं। उन्होंने अपने निजी स्रोत से बीटेक करके स्टूडेंट्स की भी मदद की है और कई मिनिस्ट्री और सरकारी योजनाओं से जुड़े रहे हैं।

डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह कलसी, 1964, मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग: ऑयल फील्ड कमा पेट्रोकेमिकल और न्यूक्लियर पावर इंडस्ट्रीज के लिए टेस्टिंग सर्विस फैसिलिटी देने वाली कलसी इंजीनियरिंग के फाउंडर और प्रेसिडेंट है। हाइड्रो नामिक कमा रोटरी शिफ्ट आदि में उनके नाम 35 से अधिक पेटेंट हैं। वाकई गंभीर तकनीकी समस्याओं का सॉल्यूशन दे चुके हैं।

चक्षु कालड़ा, 2004, मटेरियल एंड मेट्रोलॉजिकल इंजीनियरिंग: पेटेंट कमा साइंटिफिक पेपर और मार्केट रिपोर्ट के लिए कस्टम एनालिसिस करने वाली ग्रे बी कंपनी के व्यवसायों डर और डायरेक्टर हैं। शुरुआती स्तर पर ही अपने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के लिए उनकी पहचान है। उन्होंने स्टार्टअप पर भी एक किताब लिखी है और हांगकांग में भी सम्मानित हो चुके हैं।

कुछ लोगों ने मदद को भी लिखा...

जिस समय यह ऑनलाइन प्रोग्राम चल रहा था उसी समय बहुत से पुराने एलुमनाई जहां एक दूसरे को तलाश कर बधाई दे रहे थे तो दूसरी ओर कुछ लोग गवर्नर के भाषण में लिख रहे थे कि सिर्फ लेक्चर मत दीजिए हमारे इंस्टिट्यूट की मदद भी कीजिए।

डॉ. अक्षी के रुंचल, 1964, मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग:

डॉ अंचल सीएफडी वर्चुअल रियलिटी इंस्टिट्यूट और कंप्यूटेशनल फ्लुएड डायनॉमिक्स में एक्सपोर्ट ए सी आर आई ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनी की स्थापना की है। उन्होंने 1969 में इंपीरियल कॉलेज ऑफ लंदन से पीएचडी की। 1960 के दशक में उनके साथ 3 मेंबर्स की टीम ने फिनिटी वॉल्यूम मेथड की खोज की।

वह 1970 से करीब 200 इंटरनेशनल क्लाइंट के कंसलटेंट है और आईआईटी कानपुर कॉम एमपी रियल कॉलेज लंदन, यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ कैलिफोर्निया लॉस एंजेल्स आदि में एडजेेंट फैकल्टी के तौर पर पढ़ाते हैं। 7 किताबें और 200 टेक्निकल पब्लिकेशन उनके नाम है।

जरनैल सिंह, 1970, बीएससी इंजीनियरिंग ऑनर्स: 1974 बैच के आईएएस ऑफिसर रहे सिंह चार प्रधानमंत्रियों एच डी देवगौड़ा, आई के गुजराल , अटल बिहारी वाजपेई और डॉ मनमोहन सिंह के साथ जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी के तौर पर काम कर चुके हैं। मणिपुर कैडर के आईएएस ऑफिसर ने पावर कोमा सिविल एविएशन कॉमन नेशनल हाईवे और रोड कनेक्टिविटी आदि के लिए काफी काम किया है।

