हक की आवाज:किसानों के हक में दिल्ली चलने के लिए लोगों को किया जा रहा अवेयर, कारों पर लगाए पोस्टर

चंडीगढ़9 मिनट पहले
पंजाब व चंडीगढ़ में किसानों के साथ दिल्ली चलने का आह्वान करते पोस्टरों को कारों पर चिपकाया गया है। फोटो लखवंत सिंह
  • पंजाब के किसान 26 -27 को दिल्ली की ओर जाने के लिए तैयार, पंजाबी गायकों का समर्थन
  • शिअद और आम आदमी पार्टी नेताओं सहित कई संस्थाओं का मिला समर्थन

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पास किए गए किसान बिलों के विरोध में पिछले दो महीनों से पंजाब में किसान प्रदर्शन कर रहे है। किसानों की ओर से अपनी मांगों को मनवाने को लेकर दिल्ली जाकर अपनी बात रखने को लेकर आगामी 26 - 27 नवंबर को किसान दिल्ली जाने वाले है। किसानों के फैसले का अकाली दल बादल , आम आदमी पार्टी ,पंजाबी गायक सहित कई संस्थाओं की ओर से समर्थन दिया जा रहा है।

पोस्टर लगाए गए

चंडीगढ़ - पंजाब के लोगों को किसानों के साथ दिल्ली चलने का आह्वान करते पोस्टरों को शहर की कारों में चिपकाया गया है। इसके अलावा लोगों को किसानों के साथ दिल्ली चलने के लिए मोबाइल पर मैसेज भेजे जा रहे है।

पंजाबी गायकों का समर्थन

पंजाब के गायकों की ओर से पहले ही अपना समर्थन किसानों को दिया गया है और कहा गया है कि वे भी एक किसान के रूप में दिल्ली जाने के लिए तैयार है। गायकों की ओर से गायक लखा सधाना ने कई कलाकारों के साथ मिलकर चंडीगढ़ के किसान भवन में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर कहा कि अगर दिल्ली में किसानों के साथ लंबे समय तक बैठने की जरूरत पड़ी तो पीछे नहीं हटेंगे और उनका साथ देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान बिलों का असर केवल किसानों पर न होकर उन सभी लोगों पर पड़ेगा जो पंजाब में रहते है।

शिअद भी करेगा किसानों का समर्थन

शिरोमणि अकाली दल की ओर से कहा गया है कि 26-27 नवंबर को किसान संगठनों के दिल्ली चलो आंदोलन का समर्थन करेगा। पार्टी प्रधान सुखबीर बादल ने अपनी दिल्ली इकाई और दिल्ली सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी को किसानों की हर संभव सहायता प्रदान करने के लिए कहा है।

आप की दिल्ली सरकार मदद करेगी

आम आदमी पार्टी के पंजाब प्रधान और सांसद भगवंत मान ने भी कहा है कि पंजाब से जो भी किसान दिल्ली की ओर जा रहा है उनका हर तरीके से साथ दिया जाएगा। दिल्ली में किसानों को हर तरह की सुविधा दी जाएगी जिससे वे अपने हक की आवाज केंद्र सरकार के सामने रख सके। मान ने कहा कि देश के लोगों की राजधानी दिल्ली है कोई भी यहां पहुंच कर अपनी बात कह सकता है।

भाकियू प्रधान ने कहा- जहां रोकेंगे वहीं बैठ जाऐंगे

भारतीय किसान यूनियन ( राजेवाल) के प्रधान बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल ने कहा कि 30 किसान जत्थेबंदियों ने तैयारी की है। राशन, बिस्तर, ईंधन आदि का प्रबंध किया जा रहा है। राजेवाल ने कहा कि किसानों ने केवल रेल लाइन से हटे है,26 और 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली चलो आंदोलन को वापस नहीं किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर रोकने की कोशिश की तो वहीं सड़क पर जाम लगा देंगे जो अनिश्चितकाल के लिए होगा।

