पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • People Of Housing Board Will Now Be Able To Deposit Any Kind Of Monthly Installments Or Fees At 44 E contact Centers In Chandigarh.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डिजिटल भुगतान की सहुलियत:चंडीगढ़ के 44 ई-संपर्क सेंटरों पर अब हाउसिंग बोर्ड के लोग ऑनलाइन किस्त या फीस जमा करा सकेंगे

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आज प्रशासन के आलाधिकारियों की मीटिंग हुई जिसमें हाउसिंग बोर्ड के अलॉटियों को ई-संपर्क सेंटर पर फीस व किस्त जमा करने की सहुलियत मिली। - Dainik Bhaskar
आज प्रशासन के आलाधिकारियों की मीटिंग हुई जिसमें हाउसिंग बोर्ड के अलॉटियों को ई-संपर्क सेंटर पर फीस व किस्त जमा करने की सहुलियत मिली।
  • आज प्रशासक के सलाहकार व हाउसिंग बोर्ड के चेयरमैन ने अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की

शहर में आज हाउसिंग बोर्ड के मकानों में रहने वाले लोगों को प्रशासन की ओर से राहत दी गई है। अब बोर्ड के लोग अपनी किसी भी प्रकार की मासिक किस्तों व फीस को शहर के किसी भी ई-संपर्क सेंटरों पर जमा करवा सकेंगे। मंगलवार को प्रशासक के सलाहकार मनोज परिदा और हाउसिंग बोर्ड के चेयरमैन ने संबंधित अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग की। इसमें वित्त सचिव और एनआईसी के अधिकारियों ने भी भाग लिया। इन सभी संपर्क सेंटरों में बुधवार से हाउसिंग बोर्ड से संबंधित सभी तरह की भुगतान राशि जमा करने की सुविधा शुरू हो जाएगी।

अधिकारियों के अनुसार लोग पांच हजार रुपए की राशि नकद में जमा करवा सकते हैं, जबकि उसके बाद की राशि ऑनलाइन, चेक या डिमांड ड्राफ्ट से जमा करानी होगी। सलाहकार ने अधिकारियों को डिजिटल भुगतान पर ज्यादा से ज्यादा जाेर देने के लिए कहा है। हाउसिंग बोर्ड विशेष तौर पर सेंटर भी बनाएगा, जहां पर अलाटियों को ऑनलाइन से भुगतान करने के लिए प्रेरित भी किया जाएगा।

शहर के संपर्क सेंटरों पर अलॉटियों को भुगतान करने के बाद रसीद भी मिलेगी। डिजिटल भुगतान होने पर चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड को तुरंत रिकार्ड भेज दिया जाएगा जबकि चेक और ड्राफ्ट से होने वाले भुगतान जब बैंक से रिलीज होगा, तब ही बोर्ड को रिकार्ड भेजा जाएगा। इसमें दो से तीन दिन लग सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही ऑनलाइन भी भुगतान करने की सुविधा है। अलाॅटी हाउसिंग बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर जाकर भुगतान कर सकता है। इसके लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन की भी जरूरत नहीं है। अलॉटी एवं आवेदक को भुगतान करते समय कैटेगरी, सेक्टर और यूनिट नंबर की ही डिटेल भरनी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिथुन चक्रवर्ती से मिलने पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, TMC ने 2014 में बनाया था राज्यसभा सांसद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें