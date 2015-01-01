पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल:कोरोना से ठीक हुए लोगों को आ रहे चक्कर, महसूस हो रही कमजोरी

चंडीगढ़5 मिनट पहले
सेक्टर-17 के पीएफ ऑफिस में मंगलवार को लाइन में लोग बिना दूरी के खड़े हुए थे। यह खतरनाक हो सकता है।
  • सेक्टर-16 के अस्पताल में पोस्ट कोविड केयर क्लीनिक हुआ शुरू, पहले दिन पहुंचे सिर्फ सात मरीज...

कोविड मरीजों की मदद के लिए सेक्टर-16 हॉस्पिटल में शुरू किए गए पोस्ट कोविड केयर क्लीनिक में पहले दिन मंगलवार को सिर्फ 7 मरीज पहुंचे। इनमें से 2 मरीजों को 17 दिन पहले कोरोना हुआ था। जबकि बाकी मरीज 2 से ढाई महीने पहले हुए इंफेक्शन वाले थे।

17 दिन के इंफेक्शन वाले मरीजों में एक को खांसी की समस्या रही, जबकि महिला ठीक थी। दो से ढाई महीने पुराने मरीजों में तीन ने कमजोरी महसूस होने को समस्या बताया। एक को चक्कर आ रहे थे। ऐसे ही एक मरीज को लगातार खांसी बनी हुई है।

डायरेक्टर हेल्थ सर्विसेज डॉ. अमनदीप कंग ने बताया कि इस सेंटर पर आने वाले सभी मरीजों का डाटा तैयार किया जाएगा, ताकि पता लग सके कि किस उम्र के मरीज को किस तरह की समस्या आ रही है।

136 नए मरीज आए, दो की मौत...
मंगलवार को शहर में 136 नए मरीज आए। बीते 24 घंटों में 1415 लोगों की टेस्टिंग की गई। मरीजों में 81 पुरुष और 55 महिलाएं शामिल हैं। 61 साल के डड्‌डूमाजरा निवासी एक व्यक्ति की पीजीआईएमईआर में मौत हो गई। उन्हें सांस लेने में बहुत ज्यादा दिक्कत थी। वहीं, डायबिटीज, हाइपरटेंशन और क्रॉनिक हार्ट डिजीज के 77 साल के एक पुरुष की मोहाली के प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में मौत हो गई।

सेक्टर-44 निवासी यह पुरुष मौत के बाद कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव पाए गए। नए पाए गए कोरोना मरीजों में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज मनीमाजरा में 14 और सेक्टर 37 में 13 पाए गए हैं। सेक्टर 16 में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 6, सेक्टर 45 में 12 पाई गई। प्रशासन ने लोगों से अपील की है कि वे बिना मास्क के बाहर न निकलें।

सेक्टर-17 और पुलिस हॉस्पिटल सेक्टर 26 में जाएगी मोबाइल टीम...

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मोबाइल टीम कोविड-19 की टेस्टिंग के लिए बुधवार को सेक्टर-17 के बस स्टैंड, सेक्टर-40 और सेक्टर-19 के कंटेनमेंट जोन, सेक्टर 45 राम दरबार फेस 2 के कंटेनमेंट जोन, सीडी मॉडर्न कंपलेक्स मनीमाजरा और मनीमाजरा के कंटेनमेंट जोन व पुलिस हॉस्पिटल सेक्टर 26 व सेक्टर 26 और 28 के कंटेनमेंट जोन में जाएगी।

