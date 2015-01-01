पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  • Pet Honors Said The Decision To Ban Firecrackers In Corona Epidemic Is Right, Animals Also Face Problems

पटाखों पर बैन:पेट ऑनर्स ने कहा- कोरोना महामारी में पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध का फैसला सही, जानवरों को भी होती है परेशानी

15 मिनट पहले
मनु दुबे ने बताया कि हमारे पेट पटाखों से होने वाली आवाज से डरते हैं। वे कहीं भाग नहीं सकते जिससे वे परेशान हो जाते हैं।

चंडीगढ़ में पेट ऑनर्स दिवाली पर पटाखों पर लगाए गए प्रतिबंध से खुश हैं। पेट ऑनर मनु दुबे ने बताया कि पटाखों की आवाज कुत्तों के लिए बहुत खतरनाक होती है। आतिशबाजी के दौरान कुत्ते भौंकते हैं। ये जानवरों के साथ-साथ इंसानों के लिए भी सही नहीं है। पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध बहुत जरूरी था। हम इस फैसले से काफी खुश हैं।

मनु दुबे ने बताया कि हमारे पेट पटाखों से होने वाली आवाज से डरते हैं। वे कहीं भाग नहीं सकते जिससे वे परेशान हो जाते हैं। इसलिए जानवरों की सुरक्षा के लिए पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध बहुत जरूरी था।

एक अन्य पेट ऑनर ने बताया कि पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध का फैसला जानवरों के साथ-साथ सीनियर सिटीजन के लिए भी सही है। कोरोना महामारी के बीच प्रदूषण बढ़ना से सांस लेने में तकलीफ भी हो सकती है।

