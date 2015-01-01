पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट कराने वाले और करवा चुके मरीजों के लिए पीजीआई ने जारी किए तीन हेल्पलाइन नंबर

चंडीगढ़44 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • डिपार्टमेंट रीनल ट्रांसप्लांट के पास 3000 मरीजों का डाटा है सेव

कोरोना काल में इन दिनों ओपीडी में सीमित संख्या में मरीजों को देखा जा रहा है। पीजीआई के डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ रीनल ट्रांसप्लांट सर्जरी की ओर से जिन लोगों का किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट हो चुका है या फिर जिनका ट्रांसप्लांट होना है या फिर जो मरीज डायलिसिस पर हैं उन्हें कोई दिक्कत आती है तो उनके लिए तीन हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी किए हैं।

डिपार्टमेंट के एचओडी प्रो. आशीष शर्मा ने बताया इस सुविधा का लाभ 90 फीसदी मरीज उठा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि टेलीग्राम एप पर कोई भी मरीज हमारे नंबर एड कर अपनी दिक्कत बता सकते हैं। ट्रांसप्लांट कराने से पहले और डायलिसिस पर मरीज 7087007405 पर कॉल करके अपनी दिक्कत बता सकते हैं।

इस पर कॉल करने पर डिपार्टमेंट के डॉक्टर मरीज की परेशानी को समझते हैं और उन्हें लगता है कि मरीज ज्यादा बीमार है तो उसे तुरंत पीजीआई में अपने डिपार्टमेंट में बुलाकर उसे एडमिट कर लेते हैं। मरीज की पहचान के लिए हमने हर मरीज को ट्रांसप्लांट नंबर दे रखा है।

मरीजों की सुविधा के लिए टेलीग्राम एप पर चार फेकल्टी और 8 सीनियर रेजिडेंट्स उनकी दिक्कतों को देखते हैं। प्ले स्टोर पर जाकर टेलीग्राम एप को डाउनलोड जिन लोगों का किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट हो चुका है या होने वाला है, वे हेल्पलाइन नंबर 8427694184 को अपने मोबाइल पर सेव करके टेलीग्राम पर डिपार्टमेंट से बातचीत कर सकते हैं। इसमें वे अपने कार्ड भी अपलोड कर सकते हैं। डिपार्टमेंट के पास 3000 मरीजों का पूरा डेटा सेव है।

मरीज को डालना पड़ेगा ट्रांसप्लांट नंबर...

अगर तो पुराना मरीज है और उसे कोई दिक्कत आ रही है तो डिपार्टमेंट ने उसे ट्रांसप्लांट नंबर दिया है तो वह अपना नाम और ट्रांसप्लांट नंबर डालता है। डॉक्टर तुरंत सॉफ्टवेयर में उस नंबर को डालता है तो तुरंत मरीज की हिस्ट्री आ जाती है। उसका कब ट्रांसप्लांट हुआ, क्या दिक्कत थी, डाेनर कौन था। किडनी की बायोप्सी हुई या नहीं वैगरह-वगैरह।

इसके बाद मरीज की किसी भी दिक्कत का हल ढूंढने में डॉक्टर को आसानी होती है। डॉ. आशीष ने बताया कि अभी कुछ दिन पहले इन नंबर पर कॉल आई कि एक मरीज का शुगर लेवल 600 हो चुका है और उसे दिक्कत हो रही है। डॉक्टर ने उस मरीज को कोई और दिक्कत न हो जाए, उसे कहा कि आप तुरंत पीजीआई में अाएं। वह आया और उसे एडमिट कर लिया गया।

