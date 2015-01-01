पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Players' Nursery To Be Prepared For Training And Competition In Tennis; However, The Main Aim Of The Association Is To Promote Sports For Fitness.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टेनिस प्रोमोट करने के लिए:टेनिस में ट्रेनिंग और कंपीटिशन के लिए तैयार की जाएगी प्लेयर्स की नर्सरी; हालांकि खेल को फिटनेस के लिए प्रोमोट करना ही एसोसिएशन का मुख्य मकसद

चंडीगढ़17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रसंग ने कहा कि उनके प्रमुख लक्ष्यों में टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन भी शामिल है क्योंकि यह खिलाड़ियों को प्रदर्शन करने के लिए एक मंच देता है। संघ के उद्देश्यों और उद्देश्यों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए संघ के सदस्यों के रूप में विभिन्न स्कूलों, संस्थानों, क्लबों, टीमों और व्यक्तियों का नामांकन हमारे लिए प्राथमिक रहेगा ।
  • मोहाली लॉन टेनिस एसोसिएशन के जनरल हाउस के अध्यक्ष मनमोहन कोहली और टीम के अन्य सदस्यों ने किया एसोसिएशन का फॉर्मल लॉन्च

हम क्रिकेट खेलें, टेनिस खेलें या कोई और स्पोर्ट। खेल को जीत या हार के लिए नहीं, फिटनेस के लिए खेलना चाहिए। इसलिए किसी भी उम्र में खेलें। खेल को फिटनेस के लिए ज्यादा प्रोमोट करें। यह कहना है हाल ही में चुने गए मोहाली लॉन टेनिस एसोसिएशन के जनरल हाउस के अध्यक्ष मनमोहन कोहली का।

वे सेक्टर 22 के होटल अरोमा क्लासिक एंड ऐक्वामरीन के सीईओ और मैनेजर पार्टनर भी हैं। बता दें कि कोहली एक मंझे टेनिस खिलाड़ी रहे हैं। इस मौके पर उन्होंने अपनी नई टीम का ऐलान किया। गुरुवार को इसी होटल में आयोजित एक मीडिया इंटरेक्शन में उन्होंने बताया कि किस तरह अब मोहाली लॉन टेनिस एसोसिएशन पूरे प्लान के साथ इलाके में टेनिस को प्रोमोट करेगी।

कौन होगा क्या

पेशे से वकील प्रसंग रहेजा वर्तमान में आईटीएफ 35 प्लस कैटेगरी में खेलते हैं और देश के शीर्ष वरिष्ठ खिलाड़ियों में से एक हैं। उन्होंने भारत के पूर्व नंबर 1 डेविस कपर हर्ष मांकड़ के साथ मिलकर काम किया है। उन्हें संघ के ट्रेजरर के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है। जाने माने लेखक, मोटिवेशनल स्पीकर व पूर्व आईएएस ऑफिसर विवेक अत्रे मुख्य संरक्षक होंगे। क्रिमिनल लॉ एक्सपर्ट अनिमेष शर्मा को सदस्य कार्यकारी के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है। टेनिस कोच गौरव चड्ढा ने एसोसिएशन के सचिव का पदभार संभाला है। इनके अलावा अन्य जिम्मेदारियों के लिए भी प्रोफेशनल्स को नियुक्त किया गया है।

मीडिया इंटरेक्शन में कोहली ने बताया कि किस तरह अब मोहाली लॉन टेनिस एसोसिएशन पूरे प्लान के साथ इलाके में टेनिस को प्रोमोट करेगी।
मीडिया इंटरेक्शन में कोहली ने बताया कि किस तरह अब मोहाली लॉन टेनिस एसोसिएशन पूरे प्लान के साथ इलाके में टेनिस को प्रोमोट करेगी।

कोहली ने बताया कि हमारी नई टीम का मुख्य उद्देश्य लॉन टेनिस के विकास को बढ़ावा देना,उसे प्रोत्साहित करना और आगे बढ़ने के लिए कार्य करना है। इसके साथ ही एक जैसे उद्देश्य वाले अन्य संघों के साथ संपर्क बनाए रखना है। पूरे एरिया के प्लेयर्स को प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा और उन्हें एक परिपूर्ण वातावरण के तहत ट्रेंड किया जाएगा ताकि वे विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं में अपने राज्य और राष्ट्र का प्रतिनिधित्व कर सकें। इसके अलावा क्लब में आकर खेलने वालों को एक घंटे की प्रैक्टिस में यही जहन में रखना होगा कि आईएम नो बडी।

वहीं प्रसंग ने कहा कि उनके प्रमुख लक्ष्यों में टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन भी शामिल है क्योंकि यह खिलाड़ियों को प्रदर्शन करने के लिए एक मंच देता है। संघ के उद्देश्यों और उद्देश्यों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए संघ के सदस्यों के रूप में विभिन्न स्कूलों, संस्थानों, क्लबों, टीमों और व्यक्तियों का नामांकन हमारे लिए प्राथमिक रहेगा । उन्होंने बताया कि फिलहाल सेक्टर 44, VIP रोड जीरकपुर और पीर मुछल्ला में उनकी अकादमी हैं। प्लेयर डिवेलपमेंट प्रोग्राम के अंतर्गत वे प्लेयर्स की नर्सरी बनाएंगे। छोटी उम्र से ही बच्चों को ट्रेन किया जाएगा। यहां व्हील चेयर और सुपर सीनियर्स टेनिस को भी प्रोमोट किया जाएगा। हम पंजाब लॉन टेनिस एसोसिएशन से भी एसोसिएट हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें