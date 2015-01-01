पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:सेक्टर-23 में ज्वेलर को लूटने आए हत्यारों के 3 साथी पुलिस ने पकड़े

चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • अपने ही साथी जसप्रीत की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी लुटेरों ने

चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर-23 में ज्वेलर को लूटने की साजिश में नाकाम हुए अपराधियों ने गांव नानुमाजरा के पास अपने ही साथी जसप्रीत की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। मामले में तरनतारन के गांव नागोके निवासी 26 साल के लवप्रीत सिंह और अर्बन इस्टेट फेज-2 पटियाला निवासी 29 साल के परगट सिंह फरार हो गए थे। पुलिस ने इन दोनों आरोपियों के तीन साथियों को पकड़ लिया है।

इनकी पहचान बलजीत उर्फ बाली, बलविंदर उर्फ बिल्ला और बिलप्रीत इंदर उर्फ शेरा के रूप में हुई है। ये तीनों युवक सेक्टर-70 के आइवरी टावर के फ्लैट नंबर-506/5 में रह रहे थे। पुलिस ने इनके पास से 11 नवंबर को सेक्टर-82 में स्टूडियो चलाने वाले युवक जसदीप सिंह की गन पॉइंट पर लूटी गई फॉर्च्यूनर गाड़ी के स्पेयर पार्ट्स भी बरामद कर लिए हैं। ये तीनों लड़के लवप्रीत और परगट की हर तरीके से मदद करते थे।

सेक्टर-23 में ज्वेलर को लूटने गए लवप्रीत और परगट जब गोली चलाकर भागे थे तो वे इन्हीं युवकों के फ्लैट में आकर रुके थे। पैसों का लेन-देन भी इन्हें के बैंक अकाउंट से होता था। अब पुलिस इनसे दोनों मुख्य आरोपियों के बारे में पूछताछ करेगी।

सूत्रों के अनुसार ये दोनों आरोपी जालंधर में देखे गए हैं। जसप्रीत का मर्डर करने वाले लवप्रीत और परगट के पकड़े जाने के बाद ही आगे की गुत्थी सुलझ पाएगी। डीएसपी डी गुरचरण सिंह ने एसएसपी सतिंदर सिंह के निर्देशों पर आरोपियों के साथियों को पकड़ा है।

चंडीगढ़ में पकड़े गए एक आरोपी की वजह से मारा था जसप्रीत को...

मर्डर करने वाले दोनों लुटेरे लवप्रीत और परगट के साथियों ने पूछताछ में कहा कि उनके पास कोई ज्वेलरी नहीं थी। सेक्टर-23 स्थित ज्वेलरी लैब में लूट के लिए उन्होंने अपने साथी जसप्रीत और रोहित को झूठ बोला था, क्योंकि उनके पास ज्वेलरी पड़ी है, जो उन्होंने बेचनी है।

उनकी लूट नाकाम रही और उसके बाद चंडीगढ़ पुलिस ने जब रोहित को पकड़ लिया तो लवप्रीत और परगट ने जसप्रीत के मर्डर करने की योजना बनाई। क्योंकि उन्हें पता था कि रोहित के जरिए पुलिस जसप्रीत तक पहुंच जाएगी और जसप्रीत के माध्यम से उन तक।

क्योंकि उन्होंने अपने मोबाइल से जसप्रीत को कॉल की हुई थी। इसलिए दोनों ने शाम के समय मोहाली से भागने का बहाना बनाया और जसप्रीत को नानूमाजरा में गोलियां मारकर उसका मर्डर कर दिया। इसके बाद दोनों जालंधर की तरफ भाग गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें