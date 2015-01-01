पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पकड़ा गया लुटेरा:चाकू दिखाकर लूटने वाला आरोपी चढ़ा पुलिस के हत्थे; नशा पूरा करने के लिए वारदातों को देता था अंजाम

चंडीगढ़2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेक्टर 39 पुलिस स्टेशन के एसएचओ इंस्पेक्टर अमनजोत सिंह ने एक टीम गठित की जिसमें एएसआई जसविंदर सिंह और उनकी टीम द्वारा नाका लगा लिया। इसके बाद जब शातिर आया तो पुलिस ने उससे पूछताछ़ की तो सारी बात सामने आई।
  • एक गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर सेक्टर-39 पुलिस ने शातिर लुटेरे को काबू किया

चाकू दिखाकर लूट करने वाले एक आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी की पहचान सेक्टर-41 के रहने वाले 28 साल के भूपेंद्र सिंह उर्फ सनी के रूप में हुई है। मंगलवार को मिली सूचना के आधार पर सेक्टर 39 पुलिस ने शातिर लुटेरे को काबू किया। पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि शातिर लुटेरा सेक्टर 40 / 41/54 / 55 / चौक की ओर आ रहा है। इसके बाद सेक्टर 39 पुलिस स्टेशन के SHO इंस्पेक्टर अमनजोत सिंह ने एक टीम गठित की जिसमें ASI जसविंदर सिंह और उनकी टीम द्वारा नाका लगा लिया। इसके बाद जब शातिर आया तो पुलिस ने उससे पूछताछ की तो सारी बात सामने आई।

इसके बाद आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। आरोपी के पास से पुलिस ने वारदात के समय इस्तेमाल किया चाकू,1500 रुपए की नकदी और मोबाइल फोन बरामद कर लिया है। पुलिस ने शातिर द्वारा की गईं दोनों लूट को सुलझा लिया है। आरोपी के खिलाफ पहले ही सेक्टर 39 पुलिस स्टेशन और थाना सारंगपुर में मामले दर्ज हैं। वह नशे का आदि है और नशा पूरा करने के लिए ही लूटपाट करता था। बुधवार को आरोपी को जिला अदालत में पेश किया गया जहां से उसे 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है।

दो मामलों को सुलझाया

इस शातिर आरोपी को काबू करने के साथ ही पुलिस ने शहर में हुई लूटपाट की दो वारदातों को सुलझा लिया है। पहले केस में सेक्टर 16 पंचकूला के रहने वाले गुरजिंदर सिंह ने पुलिस को बताया था कि वह एक फ्लिपकार्ट कंपनी में कोरियर का काम करता है।16 नवंबर रात को जब वह कोरियर पिक करने के लिए सेक्टर 41 मार्केट आया था, वहीं आरोपी शातिर पीड़ित के पास आया और उसकी पीठ पर चाकू रख दिया। वह पीड़ित को बोला कि वह उसे अपनी बाइक पर सेक्टर 40 में छोड़ देगा। इसके बाद पीड़ित घबराकर उसकी मोटरसाइकिल पर बैठ गया। जैसे ही वह सेक्टर 40 के एक घर के पास पहुंचा तो आरोपी शातिर ने चाकू की नोक पर उससे मोबाइल फोन लेकर फरार हो गया।

वहीं दूसरी वारदात को आरोपी ने सेक्टर 39 पेट्रोल पंप के पास अंजाम दिया था। सेक्टर 41 गांव बुटरेला निवासी पीड़ित विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि 16 नवंबर रात को पीड़ित काम के बाद घर लौट रहा था जब सेक्टर 39 पेट्रोल पंप के पास आरोपी ने चाकू की नोक पर पीड़ित शिकायतकर्ता का पर्स लूट लिया। पर्स में 1500 रुपए की नगदी और जरूरी कागजात थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें