क्राइम न्यूज:शहर के डिस्कोथेक में गोली चलाने वाले आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा, आज कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा

चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर के डिस्कोथेक में गोली चलाने वाले युवकों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा।आज कोर्ट में पेश किए जाऐंगे।
  • पकड़े गए आरोपी लुधियाना के रहने वाले, इन पर पहले भी कई आपराधिक मामले दर्ज

सेक्टर-9 के डिस्कोथेक में गोली चलाने के मामले में पुलिस ने लुधियाना के सागर और मोवीश बैंस को गिरफ्तार किया है। वहीं,इनके साथ एक नाबालिग को भी पकड़ा गया है। अब पुलिस आरोपियों को आज कोर्ट में पेश कर पूछताछ के लिए रिमांड पर लेगी। सेक्टर-3 थाना एसएचओ शेर सिंह और सेक्टर-17 थाना के एसएचओ राम रत्न शर्मा की अगुवाई में टीमें गठित की थी, जो कि आरोपियों की तलाश करने में जुटी थी।

सोमवार शाम को पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिली कि सेक्टर-9 गोलीकांड में वॉन्टेड आरोपी कैंबवाला के रास्ते से शहर से बाहर जाएंगे। इस पर पुलिस ने कैंबवाला रोड पर नाका लगा दिया। नाके पर कुछ देर वाहन चेक करने के बाद एक कार आई। इसमें आरोपी सवार थे। पुलिस उनको पकड़ने के लिए आगे बढ़ी तो सागर ने पिस्टल निकाल ली। उसने पुलिस पर फायर करने लगा ही था कि पुलिस कर्मी ने जाकर उसे दबोच लिया।

मोवीश और सागर के खिलाफ लुधियाना में कई आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। उनके खिलाफ कातिलाना हमला करने का केस भी दर्ज है। जबकि पकड़े गए तीसरे नाबालिग के खिलाफ पहले कोई केस दर्ज नहीं है। प्राथमिक स्तर पर पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि आरोपियों के पास और भी हथियार हैं, जो उन्होंने लुधियाना में राजा और विजय के पास छिपाए हैं।

जिसका जन्मदिन मनाने आए वह भी साथ में पकड़ा गया

पुलिस ने सागर और मोवीश के साथ एक नाबालिग को भी पकड़ा है। इसी नाबालिग का जन्मदिन मनाने के लिए सभी 11 अक्टूबर को सेक्टर-9 डिस्कोथेक में आए थे। जन्मदिन मनाते समय सागर और सौरभ के बीच झगड़ा हुआ था। सागर ने सौरभ को थप्पड़ मार दिया था। इसके बाद बाहर आकर सागर ने ही गोली चलाई थी। इसमें सौरभ को गोली लगी थी।

