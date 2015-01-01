पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तबादला:थाना एरिया में जुआरी मिलने के एक दिन बाद ही एसएचओ-31 को भेजा पुलिस लाइन

चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कुल 10 एसएचओ और चौकी इंचार्ज के तबादले

रविवार रात सेक्टर-31 थाना एरिया में एएसपी ने रेड कर जुआ खेलते हुए कुछ लाेगों को पकड़ा था। पकड़े गए लोगों में ट्रैफिक पुलिस का एक हेड कॉन्स्टेबल राजेश कुमार भी शामिल था। जुए के इस मामले के पकड़े जाने के एक दिन बाद ही सेक्टर-31 थाना की एसएचओ परमजीत कौर सेखों का तबादला कर दिया गया। इसके अलावा मंगलवार को शहर में 2 चौकी इंचार्ज समेत 10 एसएचओ के तबादले किए गए हैं।

एसएचओ परमजीत कौर सेखों समेत बाकी तबादलों को पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट रूटीन ट्रांसफर बता रहा है। कहा गया कि इनकी टेन्योर पूरी हो चुकी थी। जबकि ऐसा नहीं है। न ही एसएचओ परमजीत कौर सेखों का समय पूरा हुआ, न ही एसएचओ जसबीर सिंह का और न ही एसएचओ नरिंदर पटियाल का। खैर बदली तो कभी भी की जा सकती है।

पहले बताया रेड एसएचओ ने की, बाद में एएसपी का नाम आया
रविवार रात को जुए की रेड की कहानी की। इसमें पहले यूटी पुलिस ने प्रेस नोट जारी कर कहा कि एसएचओ परमजीत कौर सेखों ने रेड मारकर जुआ खेलने वाले पकड़े हैं। इसके कुछ मिनट बाद ही दोबारा प्रेस नोट जारी कर कहा गया रेड में एएसपी साउथ ही मौजूद थीं और उनके साथ थाने के पुलिस कर्मचारी थे। एएसपी की अगुआई में ही जुआ पकड़ा गया और ट्रैफिक पुलिस का हवलदार भी जुआ खेलते पकड़ा।

इस प्रेस नोट में कहीं भी एसएचओ के नाम का जिक्र तक नहीं किया गया था। अब सामने आया है कि जो जुआ पुलिस ने पकड़ा था, असलियत में वह डीएसपी सिक्योरिटी दविंदर शर्मा की सूचना और नेटवर्क से पकड़ा था।

खुद एएसपी साउथ श्रुति अरोड़ा के साथ डीएसपी दविंदर शर्मा मौजूद रहे। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ अब थाना पुलिस में चर्चा है कि जुआरियों को इसी थाना क्षेत्र में खेलने की शह एसएचओ ने नहीं, बल्कि किसी दूसरे इंस्पेक्टर ने दे रखी थी और उसी ने ही बाद में रेड डलवाई।

इनका हुआ तबादला...

  • सेक्टर-34 थाना एसएचओ बलदेव कुमार को ट्रैफिक पुलिस
  • सेक्टर-11 थाना एसएचओ राजीव कुमार को सेक्टर-34 थाना
  • सेक्टर-36 थाना एसएचओ रंजोध सिंह को सेक्टर-11 थाना
  • मनिंदर सिंह को ट्रैफिक से सेक्टर-36 थाना एसएचओ
  • परमजीत कौर सेखों को सेक्टर-31 थाना से पुलिस लाइन
  • आईटी पार्क थाना एसएचओ लखबीर सिंह को सारंगपुर थाना
  • जसबीर सिंह को सारंगपुर से सेक्टर-26 थाना
  • एसएचओ सेक्टर-26 थाना नरिंदर पटियाल को सेक्टर-31 थाना
  • ट्रैफिक पुलिस में तैनात इंस्पेक्टर मलकीत को सेक्टर-19 थाना
  • एसएचओ सेक्टर-19 थाने से शादी लाल को आईटी पार्क थाना
  • सेक्टर-43 बस स्टैंड चौकी इंचार्ज एसआई सरिता रॉय को सेक्टर-36 थाने
  • इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया थाने में तैनात एसआई रवदीप को सेक्टर-24 चौकी में तबादला।
