हत्यारोपी:रिटायर्ड बुजुर्ग को चाकू मारने वाले युवकों में से दो संदिग्धों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा, पूछताछ जारी

चंडीगढ़8 मिनट पहले
  • पुलिस के हाथ अभी मुख्य आरोपी नहीं आया

शुक्रवार देर शाम को कुछ युवकों ने मामूली बहस पर एक बुजुर्ग की चाकू मार कर हत्या कर दी थी। बुजुर्ग की हत्या के आरोपियों में से पुलिस ने आज दो संदिग्ध युवकों को पकड़ा है। पुलिस की ओर से इन संदिग्ध युवकों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। शुक्रवार रात को शहर के रामदरबार में दो-तीन लड़कों ने मामूली सी बात पर पड़ोस में रहने वाले एक 60 साल के बुजुर्ग की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी।

जानकारी के अनुसार रामदरबार में स्वास्थ्य विभाग से रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी बुजुर्ग अतर सिंह अपने घर के बाहर खड़े थे। उसी समय घर के बाहर दो-तीन लड़के बाइक पर खड़े होकर गप्पें मार रहे थे। इस पर बुजुर्ग ने उन लड़कों को वहां से जाने के लिए कहा। इसी बात पर अतर सिंह का उन लड़कों से झगड़ा हो गया।

लड़कों ने अतर सिंह के बेटे के साथ भी झगड़ा किया और मारपीट शुरू कर दी। बेटे को छुड़ाने की कोशिश की तो इसी दौरान इन लड़कों ने अतर सिंह के पेट में चाकू से वार कर दिए। इस वारदात के बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए। ज्यादा खून बहने से बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मामले में अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 302 का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

बुजुर्ग अत्तर सिंह 30 सितंबर 2020 को चंडीगढ़ स्वास्थ्य विभाग से रिटायर हुए थे। वह परिवार के साथ राम दरबार में अपने मकान में रहते थे। पुलिस के हाथ अभी आरोपी विशाल नहीं आया है, लेकिन इस मामले में दो संदिग्ध आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा है।

