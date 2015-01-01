पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:पंजाब के गैंगस्टर हरिंदर और शुभम को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर चंडीगढ़ लाएगी पुलिस

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • पटियाला में सीएम की रैली में गोलियां चलाने का मामला
  • रैली में किसके इशारे पर चलाई थी गोलियां, दोनों से की जाएगी पूछताछ

19 अक्टूबर को सेक्टर-25 में गोली चलाकर फरार हुए विजय ने पटियाला में सीएम की रैली में गोलियां चलाने के बाद पंजाब और अन्य जगहों पर भी फायरिंग करनी थी। इस मामले में शुभम को पंजाब पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, जबकि विजय को चंडीगढ़ क्राइम ब्रांच ने पकड़ा है। चंडीगढ़ में वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद विजय पंजाब के गैंगस्टर हरिंदर जॉय के गिरोह से मिल गया था।

अब जल्द ही चंडीगढ़ पुलिस हरिंदर जॉय और शुभम को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर चंडीगढ़ लेकर आएगी। इसके बाद उनसे पूछताछ की जाएगी कि वे पॉलिटिकल रैली में किसके इशारे पर गोलियां चला रहे थे? कहीं ये सभी मिलकर पंजाब में माहौल खराब करने में तो नहीं लगे हुए थे। इससे पहले 25 अक्टूबर को जब गोलियां चलाई गई थीं, तब तीन लोग घायल हो गए थे। हरविंदर पटियाला का एक गैंगस्टर है।

विजय संदीप को गोली मारने के बाद सीधा पटियाला में गया था, जहां पर वह हरविंदर के गिरोह के साथ जुड़ गया। वह उनके साथ वहां पर रहा, जिसके बाद उसने हरविंदर से मदद मांगी थी, ताकि वह संदीप और उसके करीबी रिश्तेदारों को मार सके। इस पर जॉय का भरोसा जीतने के मकसद से उसने पटियाला में गोलियां चलाईं। क्राइम ब्रांच यदि विजय को नहीं पकड़ती तो चंडीगढ़ में अभी ओर लोगों की जान जा सकती थी।

क्राइम ब्रांच ने विजय के एक साथी सेक्टर-25 के राहुल उर्फ नाटा को गिरफ्तार किया है। जब वह वारदात को अंजाम देकर फरार हो गया था तो राहुल ही उसे संदीप की पूरी जानकारी मुहैया करवा रहा था। इसके बाद उस पर दोबारा से हमला किया जाना था।

क्राइम ब्रांच ने विजय को देसी पिस्टल और 18 जिंदा कारतूस समेत पकड़ा है। क्राइम ब्रांच ने संदीप के भाई जॉनी को भी एक रिवॉल्वर और चार जिंदा कारतूस समेत पकड़ लिया है। जॉनी भी अपने भाई पर हमले का बदला लेने की फिराक में था। उससे पहले ही उसे सेक्टर-25 से पकड़ लिया गया।

बाइक सवार आरोपी की तलाश जारी...

19 अक्टूबर को विजय शुभम और एक अन्य शख्स बाइक पर सवार होकर सेक्टर-25 में आए थे। एक युवक बाइक पर सवार था, जबकि विजय और शुभम हमला करने के लिए गए थे। इसके बाद गोलियां चलाकर वह सीधा पटियाला चले गए थे। गैंगस्टर हरविंदर के साथ शुभम ने ही विजय को मिलवाया था।

